From the Front Office: Ron Francis

The Kraken are approaching ten games played. Usually that's a time where you can see an identity forming. So, what do you think (about your team so far)?

I think it's been good. There’s no doubt in my mind we're a better team than we were last year. I think our level of play has been good; I think there's still some things we're working out. I'd like to see our special teams be a little bit better; we've had some really dominant periods; we've had some periods we haven't been as good.

I think it's a little bit of a process…players getting to know each other and the new players; coaching staff getting to know the players; players getting to know the coaching staff. There's a lot of new faces. Overall, I’m pleased with the direction we're going in, but I do still think we have another level we can get to.

Let's acquaint the fans with that. On the positive side, there's no question the team is generating chances. They're scoring, they're playing the way Dan wants: playing north with the puck, and playing fast and all those things. What's encouraging about what you're seeing in terms of the offensive game?

I think (it’s) the pace with which we're playing. To me, we go back to two years ago. We had the 100-point season and the success in the playoffs. That was our identity. We don't have superstars per se, the (Connor) McDavids, but there's 30 other teams besides us that don't have a McDavid either.

Our success has come in the past from all four lines being able to contribute and play and we feel when we can roll four lines and play at a high pace, that puts a lot of pressure on the other team to do that, or at least sustain it for 60 minutes. That's an advantage to us.

I think we've gotten back to that identity where we got away from it a little bit last year. We've had some (very) strong games in that regard. We've had some dominant periods in that regard. But I still don't think we have everybody clicking at 100-percent and it's finding the right line combinations as we work through that and tweaking some of the parts of our game that need to be tweaked. But (there are) a lot more positives at this point than there were last year at this point.

What's the biggest challenge in five-on-five play for the team right now?

You know, it doesn't come easy for us. We're a team that has to work for it. It's getting that mindset to come in and have to work hard each and every night. And it's great - I think some of the games where we were able to score seven goals or six goals…that spreads through your lineup, and everybody feels good about their game, right? That helps to go in the right direction for the team overall.

Defensively, we've made some mistakes. I think a lot of times we cause our own problems by just little things, and maybe it's been trying to do too much. Maybe you're two feet from the blue line in the D zone, and instead of making sure the puck gets out, we try and make a play, or we lose the battle, and the puck stays in our own zone for 30-35 seconds. Or, maybe instead of hanging onto the puck behind the net, we're throwing something out, hoping that it's going to result in a goal and that leads to the other teams’ breakout against us, and now you have to work hard by busting your butt back down the ice on the backcheck.

(There are) little things in our game that we can still get better at, especially five-on-five, and if we do that, that'll help us in the big picture.

It's early in the season, but then again, it's not because you like to see things humming in all facets of the game, but you did mention the power play, and there are some situations in terms of how they move the puck that look really good and are encouraging, but what do you think you'd like to see change on the power play?

It's a lot easier to start a power play when you win that initial face-off. So that's a key part, right? That's doing a better job of winning the opening face-off in the offensive zone that gives us possession. (That means) we don't have to go up and down the ice and work on an entry again.

For me, the other thing I'd like to see (is) we establish a shot-first kind of mentality; I think we're moving the puck better. I think we can get some more physical movement within that five-on-four power play. I think we can move the puck a little bit quicker at times. At times, I think we're a little bit too deliberate, and I think we can get a little more selfish in wanting to shoot the puck, because I think we have a lot of good shooters, and at times, we get too comfortable passing it around the perimeter instead of getting pucks to the net. (If) you get a shot of the net, and you (can) jump on the rebound. It forces the defense to reset and look around, and that's usually when you can create more opportunity.

Overall, there's things I think we can tweak and get better.

The coaching staff - the majority is brand new. Just looking at it from your seat and how they work together, how situations within the team game are delegated, and how Dan’s performing, just your thoughts on that.

Yeah, it's a big challenge. You (have) a whole new staff. You're trying to get to know each other, you're trying to get to know our players and implement a system and structure and what you want. Player X may be playing great. Player Y might be struggling a little bit. How do you work with him? What are the buttons to push? It takes time to get to know your personnel.

The staff itself seems to be working really well. They're having a lot of communication with the players. I think everything is trending in the right direction, but it's a process for the staff and the players to get to know each other and understand what needs to be done on a day-in, day-out basis.

Overall, it's positive. I wouldn't say it's perfect. It's always a work in progress, no matter how long you've been the coach and with the team, but it's certainly trending in the right direction.

Turning to some individual players now. Jordan Eberle. You were one of the greatest leaders that's played the game. Tell us something about (Eberle’s) makeup that maybe we don't know. That the fans don't know, as to what you see in his traits that make him the right leader at this time for the team?

Well, he’s kind of a throwback, old school, professional player. He's usually the first guy at the rink in the morning. He takes care of himself. He does what he needs to do in the gym, before practice, post-practice, before games, warmups, and post-game. Whether it's weights or biking, he's doing all the things that you want your young guys to look at, your other team members to look at and say, “If this guy's doing it, I have to do it too, right?” He's a leader in that regard.

He broke his hand in game three last year and played the six weeks (after that) with a broken hand. People say, “Well, he's not scoring,” well, he was playing with a broken hand. We don't always tell people publicly what he's dealing with, but that's the kind of guy you want. He's not willing to take himself out of the lineup, even though maybe his production isn't going to be as great. (His perspective is) “I'm going to stay in there. I'm going to fight with my teammates.” And the respect you get from your teammates in the locker room when you do those kinds of things is immense.

The biggest thing with any captain is you don't change who you are. And that's Jordan. He's comfortable in his own skin, and who he is and how he operates, and whether he's wearing a C or an A or no letter, it’s not going to change who he is or how he goes about doing business in the locker room.

When you look at the bigger picture, we felt it was the right time to put a letter on somebody, and we certainly felt he was deserving of that. And he's responded with a very good start for the team.