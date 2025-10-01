From Multi-Cultural Roots To Multi-Faceted Role 

Kraken senior manager Pili Langman feels her Central American upbringing guided her towards her multi-faceted role of cultivating global partnerships not only for the team, but also for the Oak View Group and Climate Pledge Arena as well.

Langman left her native Panama at age 18 and moved to Tallahassee, Fla., in 2014 to complete an undergraduate communications degree at Florida State University she’d started taking courses for in her homeland. She remained there for a Master of Science degree in sports and fitness administration/management before heading to the Northwest for an MBA at Seattle University.

“I think growing up in Panama just gave me a true multicultural experience,” said Langman, 30, the daughter of Panamanian-born parents, but whose father, Peter, has family from both the U.K. and Spain, while her late mother, Gisel, also has some Chinese heritage. “We call our country a melting pot and I think that’s exactly what it is. It’s a melting pot of cultures, of people who come from different backgrounds altogether. Whether that’s socioeconomic backgrounds or cultural backgrounds of any sort. And it allowed me to learn about all of those different people as I went.”

And that’s allowed Langman to engage in career moves beyond her comfort zone; adapting on-the-fly to roles testing her ability to work both independently and collaboratively.

Langman spent her first six years out of college working as a project coordinator and then director at West2East Empire, a brand management and production company run by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. She even followed Wilson to Denver and did similar work for him there when the quarterback signed with the Broncos.

“Russell is an extremely empowering individual, and we had a small, nimble team there where I learned a lot,” Langman said. “All of us who supported him and his family off the field, it was always quick transitions. We always had to support him and make things happen.”

It helped that Langman already spoke fluent English. It was mandatory every year in the K-12 school she attended in Panama, a country Langman considers “pretty westernized” to begin with.