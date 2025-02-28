Floor Of Ball Hockey Dreams 

Tears of victory and defeat in the eyes of exhausted fourth and fifth graders were a testament to what physical education teacher Jason Keniston has spent five years building.

Keniston, after receiving a One Roof Foundation donation of sticks and jerseys, has transformed the co-ed floor hockey program at Maplewood Heights Elementary in Renton into a part of the school’s very fabric and culture. This week, in a gymnasium packed with roughly 200 parents and students looking on, the two best teams from that program battled it out in the championship game for a replica Stanley Cup and all the emotion that comes with it.

“We had already done floor hockey in PE before the Kraken donated,” said Keniston, who is also a U.S. Army chaplain and captain. “But once they brought in jerseys and equipment, that took it to a new level with things we didn’t have. I thought it gave us an opportunity to make hockey possible for all kids.”

And a possibility for Keniston and some staffers to use additional creativity to take their six-team Little Kraken Floor Hockey league to a level rarely seen in any public elementary school.

Dozens of folding chairs were lined up in multiple rows for spectators attending the championship game between the undefeated Krushing Little Kraken and the once-beaten Hi-Tech Little Kraken. The national anthem was sung pregame while an overhead scoreboard displayed “Fan Cam” video footage taken of the crowd- many of the fans holding up homemade signs on cardboard and iPads to cheer on their favorite team.

Between periods, a teacher drove a floor scrubber machine back and forth across the playing surface to simulate a Zamboni ice cleaner. And when the game finally ended, another teacher wearing white gloves, dubbed “The Keeper of The Cup,” brought the covered-up, polished and cleaned trophy out in a velvet case to the middle of the floor for an unveiling and distribution of gold and silver medals to the finalists.