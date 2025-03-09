No Quit in Kraken But Fall, 4-2

WASHINGTON, D.C. ­– The Kraken played a lot of hockey over the weekend. They saved plenty of energy and competitiveness for this last of three games in less than 72 hours but fell short on a late Washington goal, resulting in a 4-2 final. It was disappointingly fitting that the winning goal was tallied when Kraken goalie Joey Daccord was shoving foes to get a look at the shot from the blue line. Daccord’s clean record against soon-to-be-the-greatest goal scorer Alex Ovechkin, who iced the game with an empty-net goal for the Eastern Conference leader with Daccord on the bench.

That letdown was all after the penalty boxes here were bursting at the seams mid-third period. What started with Capitals forward Tom Wilson (foes do not like him, but D.C. faithful are big fans) on Kraken D-man Josh Mahura escalated when Wilson pushed Mahura and kept him down, shoving him. That set off nothing short of an inspiring rallying of Kraken teammates coming to Mahura’s aid. All five skaters on both teams ended up in each penalty box, including the entire fourth line of center John Hayden and wingers Mikey Eyssimont and Tye Kartye, plus defenseman Brandon Montour, who was last seen jawing at Caps defender John Carlson in a verbal exchange featuring two of the league’s best defensemen.

In the Kraken penalty box, Hayden was yelling at Wilson and Caps center Pierre-Luc Dubois for a couple of minutes as the referees and scorekeepers sorted the penalties. It ended with a power play chance for the Kraken that didn’t pan out. Most of the calls were for roughing, with a couple of misconducts.

Coach Dan Bylsma said he liked “fight and the compete” from his players over 60 minutes: “Real good first [period]. Dipping early in the second, but you saw compete all over the ice. You saw it defensively. You saw it offensively. It was a contested match. It was a good one for our group. Just disappointed it wasn't enough. It was a hard-fought game all the way to the end.”

Bylsma did allow that Sunday’s game was one “in which the power play needs to step up for you.” The Kraken managed just four shots, ending the day with no goals in four tries, including minutes of 5-on-4 following the melee.

“We got several opportunities to get a goal with a power play. It didn't. That turns out to be the difference in the game.”

As for the scrum, Bylsma saw “teammates hanging together” and clearly approved. He added: “It wasn't that wasn't the only time. Mikey and John Hayden and Karts, in the dip in the [first three minutes of] second period, it was their line that got us back into the match, drew us into the fight. “You saw a couple of clouds of dust in that there.”

Veteran captain Jordan said he couldn’t recall any game in which five players were in each penalty box at one time, but he went straight to approving of his teammates’ grit: “I just like the compete in the group. I like the guys sticking up for each other. That's important. It shows team camaraderie. That's kind of the stuff we've talked about over the last little bit about what we need and saw that tonight.”

The Captain and Stephenson Team Up Tie It

Eberle missed 40 games due to a rare fractured pelvis injury. During his Friday press conference to talk about the NHL Trade Deadline, Kraken GM Ron Francis noted that it might require another 10 to 15 games before fans can expect the Seattle captain to be playing at full speed and pace. Eberle appears ahead of schedule. He had some good chances in Saturday’s win at Philadelphia and another in the first period Sunday.

In the middle period, Eberle hit paydirt, taking a pass from new linemate (three games) Chandler Stephenson during a two-on-one rush, then squaring up in a deep knee to wrist a powerful shot past Caps goalie Logan Thompson, who entered the game with a 27-4-5 record.