Game Within Reach Gets Out of Hand

It was a good start for a Seattle squad that needed one. Soon after the opening goal, Stephenson had a shorthanded breakaway attempt he couldn’t convert during a penalty kill and Eeli Tolavanen hit a post to build hope for a multi-goal lead. But the game, which stayed within reach for 40 minutes, concluded with a 5-2 Vegas victory to even the season series. The Kraken are now 15-18-2 with a final road game at Colorado (5 p.m. puck drop) Sunday before the holiday break.

“We started strong, had a chance to make it two-nothing,” said Kraken coach Dan Bylsma. “But we made critical mistakes on both the first and second goal [one giveaway, other slow shift change] to give them great opportunities. I don't think necessarily after the first goal, but after the second goal, we, we took some time to get back on focus, back on task. They took it to us for amount of time.”

Vegas Goals in Triplicate

Instead, Vegas replied with a pair of goals just over a minute apart in the 13th and 14th minutes of the opening frame. Vegas added a third goal in a five-minute span to turn a one-goal deficit into a two-goal lead at the first intermission. After the third goal, teammates and newly minted linemates Eeli Tolvanen and Stephenson went to the goal crease to Grubauer for encouraging stick-taps on the goaltender’s legs pad before commencing the faceoff at center ice. The shot from third-pair defenseman Nicolas Hague appeared to deflect off the skate of Schwartz who was prone on ice looking to block the shot.

Vegas finished the first period with 11 shots and goals by Brett Howden (his 13th) and former Western Hockey League Seattle Thunderbirds standout Keegan Kolesar, who matched a career-high with his eighth goal of the year. Kolesar scored eight goals in each of the last two seasons and seven goals in 2021-21. Superstar Jack Eichel assisted on the second and third goals, making it 35 assists and 44 total points on the year.

Staying Within Two Goals

Despite managing just one shot in the first 12-and-a-half minutes of the middle period, then adding a lone shot during a power play before the 15-minute mark, the Kraken kept the game at 3-1 with some stellar saves by Grubauer, especially two later-period Grade-A stops on William Karlsson and Eichel looking for his third point of the night. The Kraken with six shots in frame but no high-danger chances.

Pre-game, coach Dan Bylsma addressed whether maybe Kraken players were pressing or perhaps overthinking on their shifts due to three straight losses and just two goals in those games.

“I can say that's probably a little bit of what is going into it,” said Bylsma. “You can see that in certain individuals’ play that, whether they're not having success, whether the teams is not having success. They’re ultra-focused on what they can do [to generate scoring chances and how they can do it better. When you start thinking that way, you can get to not moving your feet, not skating and playing a stationary game. That goes for the group as well. When you're predictable to each other, when you're on the same page, when you're connected, that allows you to play fast, when you're thinking about if you're on the same page, if you're thinking about what the next guy is going to do, it can bring your game to a halt.”

Kraken Near-Miss, Then Vegas Strikes

The third produced an early prime scoring chance for Oliver Bjorkstrand, with Vegas’ Samsanov making a quality stop that caromed off him and just barely cleared the crossbar and flipped up to the netting on top of the goal. A minute later, Grubauer made another strong save, but the game got away from Seattle when Vegas scored a fourth goal when Grubauer handled a puck behind the net but didn’t appear to get set for what came next: a centering pass off the wall to Karlsson, who finally beat Grubauer after two previous choice chances the Kraken goalie stopped.

Vegas added a fifth goal before Jaden Schwartz scored his ninth of the year on a net-front rebound, with Stephenson getting his second assist of the night while Shane Wright earned the primary assist. Both Kraken goals were tallied on the power play. The Golden Knights finished the scoring with an empty-net goal from Mark Stone for the 6-2 final.