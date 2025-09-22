Nyman Makes Opening Argument For NHL Promotion

Kraken prospect scores twice to fuel a second period rally as he tries to make the team out of training camp

VAN at SEA | Recap

By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

Kraken prospect Jani Nyman showed off two of his bigger skills Sunday in jumpstarting his quest to make the team out of training camp.

Nyman’s two second period goals in a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena resulted from both the hulking winger’s penchant for heading to the net front as well as his ability to unleash a devastating shot. The Kraken have said the 6-foot-2, 212-pounder, who scored three goals for them in a dozen games last season while also undergoing a stellar AHL rookie campaign, will get a long look in camp to see whether he belongs in the NHL full-time.

And midway through this game, with the score tied, Nyman took some of that NHL future into his hands by streaking toward the Vancouver net just as a Kaapo Kakko pass deflected off a defender and right on to his stick. Nyman typically doesn’t miss from such close range and quickly buried the puck behind Canucks netminder Ty Young to put the Kraken ahead to stay.

VAN@SEA: Nyman scores goal against Ty Young

That goal launched a barrage of three Kraken scores in a span of 3:31 as Jaden Schwartz converted on an ensuing power play and then Nyman delivered again with a blistering slap shot one-timed from the top of the right circle for a three-goal lead. Chase Stillman got one back for Vancouver on a penalty shot against Joey Daccord right at the frame’s end, but John Hayden added a third period goal to ensure the Nyman-fueled rally held up the rest of the way.

Nils Aman closed out the scoring for Vancouver in the third after Nikke Kokko had come on to replace Daccord in net for the final 20 minutes. Victor Mancini also scored for the Canucks early in the second period to erase an initial goal in the opening frame by Kraken prospect winger Eduard Sale.

The goal by Sale, drafted in the first round, 20th overall in 2023, came off a neutral zone turnover caused by Jordan Eberle. Sale raced down the right side on a 2-on-1 break, using centerman Berkly Catton as a decoy before firing a wrist shot up high, short side on netminder Tolopilo.

VAN@SEA: Sale scores goal against Nikita Tolopilo

It was an alert play by Sale, who kept looking at Catton until the very last second and enticed the goalie to start cheating to his right just a little too early. Sale was one of five Kraken first round picks on the ice in this one, along with Matty Beniers, Shane Wright, Catton and Jake O’Brien.

Wright and O’Brien both had opening period breakaway chances that were stopped by Tolopilo before Sale finally converted.

But it’s Nyman, 21, a second-rounder taken in the second round, 49th overall in 2022, who looms as the most likely among the franchise’s higher-line AHL wingers to earn a coveted promotion.

Beyond the 28 goals scored in 58 games in his AHL debut season, Nyman also found the net early and often in limited Kraken opportunities. For a Kraken team wanting more size up front and some additional goal scoring, the combination offered by Nyman is an enticing one, so long as his skating takes a step forward as well.

That’s why these preseason games present a huge opportunity for Nyman to show he belongs.

The Kraken were impressed by some of Nyman’s chemistry alongside Kakko last season and the pair picked right up in this contest. Kakko assisted on both of Nyman’s goals, the second one seeing him feed the puck gingerly toward the youngster in the right faceoff circle, where he could tee off one of his patented slappers he didn’t miss often on from that range a season ago.

News Feed

Canucks at Kraken | 5:00 p.m.

Murray Avoiding “Over-Competitive” Camp Mindset

Let’s Go to Videotape: How KHN Won Emmy 

Forging A Kraken Identity Of Ongoing Improvement

Mason Marchment Recasts Vision For Self And Kraken

Teaching Life Skills Through Hockey

Hips to the Trip: Murray Feels Best in 10 Years

Long Summer, Longer Season

Lambert’s Lens

Matching Kraken Expectations With Results

Kraken Prospect Goyette Made Case In Weekend Games

Prospects Pressure Wins Out in 5-3 Victory

Growing Up and Growing as Kraken Together 

Middle Ice Stability Emerges As Kraken Strength 

‘Spotlight’ on Newest ‘Common Thread’ Jerseys

Shoe-In for Kids in Othello

‘Big Group’ of AHL Rookies  

Drop the Puck: Prospects Get Season Started