Nyman Makes Opening Argument For NHL Promotion

It was an alert play by Sale, who kept looking at Catton until the very last second and enticed the goalie to start cheating to his right just a little too early. Sale was one of five Kraken first round picks on the ice in this one, along with Matty Beniers, Shane Wright, Catton and Jake O’Brien.

Wright and O’Brien both had opening period breakaway chances that were stopped by Tolopilo before Sale finally converted.

But it’s Nyman, 21, a second-rounder taken in the second round, 49th overall in 2022, who looms as the most likely among the franchise’s higher-line AHL wingers to earn a coveted promotion.

Beyond the 28 goals scored in 58 games in his AHL debut season, Nyman also found the net early and often in limited Kraken opportunities. For a Kraken team wanting more size up front and some additional goal scoring, the combination offered by Nyman is an enticing one, so long as his skating takes a step forward as well.

That’s why these preseason games present a huge opportunity for Nyman to show he belongs.

The Kraken were impressed by some of Nyman’s chemistry alongside Kakko last season and the pair picked right up in this contest. Kakko assisted on both of Nyman’s goals, the second one seeing him feed the puck gingerly toward the youngster in the right faceoff circle, where he could tee off one of his patented slappers he didn’t miss often on from that range a season ago.