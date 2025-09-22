Nyman Makes Opening Argument For NHL Promotion

Kraken prospect Jani Nyman showed off two of his bigger skills Sunday in jumpstarting his quest to make the team out of training camp.
Nyman’s two second period goals in a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena resulted from both the hulking winger’s penchant for heading to the net front as well as his ability to unleash a devastating shot. The Kraken have said the 6-foot-2, 212-pounder, who scored three goals for them in a dozen games last season while also undergoing a stellar AHL rookie campaign, will get a long look in camp to see whether he belongs in the NHL full-time.
And midway through this game, with the score tied, Nyman took some of that NHL future into his hands by streaking toward the Vancouver net just as a Kaapo Kakko pass deflected off a defender and right on to his stick. Nyman typically doesn’t miss from such close range and quickly buried the puck behind Canucks netminder Ty Young to put the Kraken ahead to stay.