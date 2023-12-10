Kraken Comeback Stalls in OT 

In a game that proved both encouraging and disappointing, perhaps the best part of the night was the Kraken recovering from a dreary first period with a fiery second period in which Seattle scored three goals with one called back for offsides. No matter because Jared McCann put the home team ahead, 3-2, on the first shift of the final 20 minutes of regulation.

But Tampa tied it at 3-3 to force the Kraken’s 10th overtime game of the season and a longer night that resulted in one standings point when Lightning star Nikita Kucherov scored his second goal of the game and 19th on the year.

The first period did not go well for Seattle here Saturday, but the second period, that’s more like it guys. After falling behind 2-zip after the opening 20 minutes, the Kraken rallied with a pair of highlight-reel goals to make it 2-all at the second intermission.

Some good stuff in the middle 20 minutes, except, painfully, for the final sequence when goaltender Philipp Grubauer came up favoring his right leg after splitting his leg pads to be in position for a 2-on-1 odd-man rush. Grubauer did not return for the third period, with the team citing a lower-body issue as the reason. Joey Daccord took the net for the third period. To add injury to injury, the Kraken also announced Justin Schultz would not return for the third period due to a lower-body issue.

The final period delivered a rollicking showdown with Jared McCann scoring his 13th of the season just 14 seconds into the action and Tampa Bay’s Nick Paul answering with a tying goal assisted by Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov, both of whom scored a goal in the first period.