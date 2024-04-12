Fifty is Not Enough for Kraken

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol talked this week about the importance of finishing strong at Climate Pledge Arena for the Seattle fan base, which has been faithful through thick, thin and substantial winning and losing streaks in the past months. The squad certainly left with a hefty thank-you effort, notching 20 shots on the goal in the first 20 minutes.

The good guys didn’t downshift much in the second period either. But mid-game, the Kraken had landed 31 shots on goal against San Jose goalie Devin Cooley, making just his fourth NHL start. But the score was 1-1 when Sharks defenseman Kyle Burroughs scored just his second goal of the season and fifth in a career that has spanned 165 NHL games.

Burroughs broke the tie with roughly five-and-a-half minutes remaining in the second period. SJS teammate Fabian Zetterlund doubled the lead less than a minute later, redirecting a bullet-train centering pass from linemate Mikael Granlund from below the goal line. Kraken starter Joey Daccord got his catching glove on Zetterlund’s ricochet shot, but the puck worked its way into the net. The period finished with 34 Seattle shots on goal to 16 for the visitors.

Third-period comebacks have been sparse for Seattle this season. Cooley, a San Jose area native (Los Gatos) who made 34 saves as the winning goaltender for the Sharks overtime 3-2 win over wild-card contender St. Louis last Saturday, was clearly in a zone making his case to get more crease time with San Jose, who sent a seventh-round draft pick to Buffalo to acquire the former University of Denver goalie at the March 8 NHL trade deadline. Cooley finished with 49 saves and his second win in four starts.

“I think we had over 100 shot attempts tonight,” said Dave Hakstol post-game. “My focus would go back to the first period and finding a way to get on the board, finding a way to open up the hockey game. That's what we weren't able to do tonight."

When asked what his squad might have done in that opening period—or Periods 2 and 3, for that matter—Hakstol offered some perspective: “You can always do more. [Cooley] saw some of the pucks in the first period a little too easily. They were uncontested. But you also had some that were through traffic. He did a really good job sealing off the bottom of the net tonight. Some of the rebounds, we couldn't quite get up [past Cooley].”