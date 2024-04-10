‘Wright’ Start, Grubi in the Groove

The only remaining drama was getting Philipp Grubauer his shutout. This time around, there were no Arizona comebacks (let’s not talk about those), with Philipp Grubauer stopping all 39 shots on goal and, per Natural Stat Trick, a whopping 19 Grade-A scoring chances with a dozen in the second period alone. It’s Grubauer’s second shutout of the year, fourth with Seattle and 22nd of his NHL career with previous stops in Washington and Colorado.

“Grubi is the story of the second period,” said Dave Hakstol post-game. “We got off to a really good start. It's what you want to do at home ... we scored the third goal in the second period and we stopped playing a little bit. That’s where Grubi was really good. He stood tall for everybody and got us through the second period. We were able to turn it around a little bit better in front of him in the third period.”

For his part, Grubauer credited his shot-blocking teammates, which included the likes of D-man Jamie Oleksiak, rookie Logan Morrison (limping a bit because of it post-game) and the veteran Burakovsky among others.

“The guys played incredible in front of me,” said Grubauer, who is 3-1 in four straight starts. “Jamie had two massive blocks in the slot in the second. ... Burky had one in the slot. Those are like key moments, key blocks. It means a lot. You don't have too many home games left, so you want to make sure that we finish this this homestand strong.”

Future Stock

The aforementioned Beniers now has four goals and four assists in the last seven games, doing his part to shore up fans about future seasons for the young guys and valuable veterans wearing the “S” on their jerseys. Dave Hakstol rolled an all-kid line at Monday’s practice and the trio of Logan Morrison centering Tye Kartye and Ryan Winterton picked up many shifts together Tuesday. With Ryker Evans appearing in his 31st NHL game, the kid stuff has been good stuff in recent weeks.

Wright On ... Time and Goal

When the Kraken called up 2022 first-round draft choice Wright (No. 4 overall) last week, fans had to tune into ROOT Sports to watch the young center who has excelled with American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley this season. Well, on Friday night, hundreds of AHL Firebirds fans made the 90-minute drive north to see Wright score two goals in Anaheim.

With the squad back in town for two final home games Tuesday and Thursday, Kraken faithful seized the opportunity to check in on Wright’s game since he last appeared at the NHL level for a trio of games in November. Those fans didn’t have to wait long to find reason to cheer and feel quite good, thank you, about the future state of the franchise.

That’s because the 20-year-old scored on his first shift here at Climate Pledge Arena, taking a pass from linemate Jordan Eberle and quickly backhanding a shot (wait a minute, isn’t that Eberle’s signature move?) that eluded Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka. It’s another close-in successful attempt for Wright, who was facing the Kraken and a quick loft from a sharp angle not far from the goalie, caught Vejmelka by surprise.