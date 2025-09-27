Nyman Scores Again As Kraken Youth Vie For Spots 

The Kraken and AHL prospect winger Jani Nyman hung tough in a late loss to a formidable Vancouver Canucks lineup on a night several youngsters showed well in trying to stick with the team once the regular season begins

SEA at VAN | Recap

By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Watching Kraken wing prospect Jani Nyman notch his team-leading fourth preseason goal with Friday night’s game barely two minutes old underscored the importance of this contest for young hopefuls.

We’re now two-thirds done with exhibition games and the chance for prospects such as Nyman and teenager Berkly Catton to show they can stick once the Kraken start playing for real. Nyman continued to do his part in this 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena while Catton, playing a rare game on left wing instead of his usual center spot, was creating plenty of action early and often.

Defensive prospect Tyson Jugnauth added a second period goal – his first ever wearing an NHL uniform – on a nice pass from behind the net by Ryan Winterton, who is yet another Kraken AHL prospect forward hoping to break camp with the squad. That put the Kraken up by a pair and it took the Canucks needed almost half a game to put a puck behind goalie Matt Murray but finally did when Braeden Cootes redirected a Jonathan Lekkerimaki blast from the left point to cut the Kraken lead to one.

But Murray couldn’t stop an opening minute point blast by Filip Hronek in the third period that traveled through a heavy screen to tie it up 2-2. Then, with 7:28 to go in regulation, Jake DeBrusk jammed home a loose puck to put Vancouver ahead for the first time.

Evander Kane scored on an empty net with Murray pulled for an extra attacker to seal it in the final two minutes.

Murray went the distance and nearly pulled one out for the Kraken, stopping 33 of 36 shots, including a Lekkerimaki breakaway attempt late in the second. He then made several acrobatic stops during a third period Canucks power play to keep things even until DeBrusk delivered.

As for Nyman, 21, he’d opened the scoring just 2:19 into the contest by redirecting a Lukas Dragicevic shot from the right point past netminder Kevin Lankinen. Nyman’s fourth goal in three preseason games and his second positioned in a dangerous area near the net front continued to give the Kraken plenty to think about regarding the 6-foot-2, 212-pound winger.

SEA@VAN: Nyman scores goal against Kevin Lankinen

While goal scoring isn’t everything in preseason, the demonstrated ability of Nyman to keep putting pucks in the net in a variety of situations is clearly something the Kraken hoped for coming into camp. Nyman scored three goals in a dozen games with the team during a brief Kraken taste last season and has continued to score at every level of amateur and professional hockey he’s played.

His goal came just minutes after Catton, the prized 2024 first round, eighth overall pick from the Spokane Chiefs, jumped on a Hronek giveaway in the Kraken zone on the opening shift and nearly outraced the Canucks defense all the way down the ice. Catton managed to get off a 36-foot wrister after being caught from behind, but that was only a precursor of what was to come.

Playing on a line with Eeli Tolvanen and Freddy Gaudreau, whose presence at center pushed Catton out to the wing, the 19-year-old and his trio kept the Canucks on their heels for most of the opening frame and then beyond. Catton being freed from his usual center responsibilities seemed to open chances for him to display his speed and creativity and he and Tolvanen in particular had the Canucks running around aplenty.

So did Nyman’s trio, consisting of the 21-year-old Finnish native, Winterton and center Oscar Fisker Molgaard, who were all on the ice when Jugnauth scored. It was the second impressive showing in as many games for former Western Hockey League star Jugnauth, ticketed for his AHL debut this fall.

SEA@VAN: Jugnauth scores goal against Kevin Lankinen

Beyond Jugnauth’s goal, his defensive play remained solid as a disciplined Kraken blue line unit – one that included free agent acquisition Ryan Lindgren making his preseason debut – held a formidable Canucks lineup to just 10 shots before Lekkerimaki finally broke his team’s scoring ice halfway through the game.

