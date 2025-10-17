Stephenson Nets Pair In Kraken Shootout Loss

OTTAWA – A couple of pregame line tweaks got the Kraken going with their first goals in this building in nearly three years Thursday night, ahead of them snagging another key road point as a daunting trip continues.

Swapping out centermen Chandler Stephenson and Shane Wright for one another on the second and third lines, respectively, led to a trio of goals from the pair, including two by Stephenson to put the Kraken ahead of the Ottawa Senators early in the third period. But Dylan Cozens then tied it for Ottawa late with the netminder pulled and the Kraken took a 4-3 shootout loss when Shane Pinto, who’d scored earlier in the game, beat Philipp Grubauer in the extra session.

The Kraken are now 2-0-2 and two games into a six-city road swing that sees them face five playoff teams from last spring.

Kraken netminder Grubauer, in his season debut, stopped 20 of 23 shots by an Ottawa team playing for the second consecutive night, including a point-blank save from the slot against NHL goal scoring leader Pinto that kept things tied midway through the second period. But then Cozens blew a long slap shot past Grubauer from the top of the right faceoff circle to tie the game with 1:46 to play in regulation.

It was early in the second period when Stephenson, playing with new linemates Jaden Schwartz and Eeli Tolvanen, rocketed a bar-down wrist shot behind Sens goalie Linus Ullmark to tie things up 2-2. Tolvanen got the whole sequence started with strong forechecking work, after which Schwartz stole the puck along the boards and fed Stephenson with a pass in the high slot.

Stephenson’s second goal came after Jordan Eberle had a couple of cracks at the puck in close. The rebound floated back out to an oncoming Stephenson, who made no mistake with the shot.

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert had wanted to get Stephenson and centerman Wright going with the moves after both had entered with a lone assist between them – belonging to Wright – the first three games.

The Kraken also had entered the contest at Canadian Tire Center, having failed to score in each of their last two games there the past two seasons, losing 3-0 and 2-0.

They had also been shut out by Ullmark at home last season meaning three of the last four contests the Kraken played against Ottawa resulted in them failing to score.

Wright took care of that problem fewer than five minutes into the game, putting in extra work to jam home a rebound in front of Ullmark for the first Kraken goal in this building since Jan. 7, 2023 during a team record-setting 7-0-0 road trip. Of the eight Kraken goals scored that night, four were by players no longer with the team.

The goal by Wright came after Mason Marchment made a great play at the line to intercept a clearance attempt and keep the puck inside the Ottawa end. From there, he fed a cross-ice pass to Brandon Montour, whose shot from the left faceoff circle was initially stopped ahead of Wright getting multiple whacks at the puck and banging it home.

That put the Kraken ahead 1-0 in a game in which they largely controlled in even-strength play. But a couple of penalties taken right after Wright’s goal slowed that early momentum, with Pinto scoring his NHL-best sixth of the season just seven seconds after the expiration of a penalty on a pass out to the slot that Grubauer had no chance on.

Fewer than two minutes later, on another Senators power play, David Perron took a cross-ice pass in his skates to Grubauer’s right but got off a shot quickly enough to beat the Kraken goalie and put the home side up 2-1.

But Stephenson knotted things back up fewer than five minutes into a middle period mostly controlled by the Kraken, who had several chances to take the lead. Shortly after Stephenson’s goal, during a Kraken power play, McCann had a partially open net on a one-timed pass from Jordan Eberle, but rang the puck off the short side goal post.

Then, with roughly four minutes to go in the frame, Ullmark made a brilliant glove snag of a one-timed Tolvanen chance off the rush from the right faceoff circle.