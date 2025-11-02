Oh, Shoot: Kraken Fall in OT, Earn Standings Point

Saturday was full of drama, if not shots on goal. In regulation, the Kraken managed just 12 shots on goal, plus one in overtime, for 13 total, four fewer than the previous low of 17, recorded five times. But Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Montour (again) scored the two Kraken goals on that slim dozen to push this Third Jersey debut game into overtime. Seattle goalie Joey Daccord, who faced a more standard 27 shots, is another major reason why the Kraken still haven’t lost at home in regulation. The Kraken are now 3-0-2 at home and 5-2-4 overall. Chicago visits on Monday.

“We've got some things to work on, obviously, but if you look at it from a positive standpoint, that's six overtime games this year that we played in,” said Kraken head coach Lane Lambert. “We're understanding and getting a real good experience in what it means to play in situations where you never know what two or three seconds is going to win or lose you in the hockey game. That experience for a hockey team will be valuable. It's positive. I thought our guys battled.

“Yes, we wanted to shoot more. We thought we could do a better job of that, but certainly there was a lot of battle to our game. Give our guys credit for that. It wasn't an easy game for either team. They move the puck around pretty good on that team.”

Montour Scores Third Goal of Season – and Week

After an early-second period, the Kraken power play produced just one shot on goal, the home-squad Good Guys knotted the game at 2-2 when Kraken points leader Jaden Schwartz zipped a pass to the hottest hand on the team, defenseman Brandon Montour. The Kraken were cycling on the right side of the offensive zone with Vince Dunn starting the puck movement by passing to Chandler Stephenson, then exiting the ice. Stephenson pushed to Schwartz, who found Montour, who just entered play in place of Dunn. Next time you hear the great and future Hockey Hall of Famer John Forslund describe the Kraken, this goal is a perfect example.