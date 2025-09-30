Catton Leaves A Mark In Quest To Make Kraken

Beniers and Catton both took turns holding on to pucks and making plays and their confidence together seemed to grow accordingly. The duo’s strong play continued well into overtime, even though Catton’s middle frame goal from the left circle off a rebound of an initial Beniers shot would be the only one scored by the Kraken all night.

“I mean, it is the NHL and it’s the best there really is, so it takes a little bit of time to learn and stuff,” Catton said. “And I think as the games go on here, I’m feeling a little bit more comfortable. And it obviously helps to play with a guy like that who’s been around and has accomplished a lot in this league.”

The Kraken headed into the game with several forwards seeking to win jobs, a possibility seemingly heightened in the wake of a broken hand suffered by Kaapo Kakko and the fact Chandler Stephenson and Jared McCann are nursing their own hurts and have yet to play this preseason. The list of injured players continued to grow as defenseman Vince Dunn left this game in the second period and did not return, with the team saying afterwards he is still being evaluated.

The Kraken, of course, face a call on Catton, 19, ahead of their Oct. 9 season opener as he’s still too young to be eligible for AHL play and would need to return to junior hockey with the Spokane Chiefs if he doesn’t make the NHL out of camp.

His goal opened the scoring in this one and the Kraken held the lead for a little under half a period until Matvei Gridin took a stretch pass for a breakaway chance in behind Cale Fleury and fired a shot past netminder Philipp Grubauer. Gridin also beat Grubauer for the shootout winner in the fourth round after Freddy Gaudreau had put the Kraken ahead with his initial try on a brilliant deke of Wolf only to have the Flames even things up right away.

Eeli Tolvanen appeared to have won it for the Kraken in the final minute of overtime with former Everett Silvertips goalie Wolf clearly beaten by his high shot. But the puck rang off the inside of the crossbar and then the inside of the far post as well and somehow managed not to cross the goal line.

As for Catton, he led the Kraken with five shots on net and came up with successive blocked shots as well in the final period that had his teammates up and applauding.

“I loved it,” linemate Beniers said. “I loved every second of it. It’s awesome. It’s awesome when anyone does it but especially a young guy coming in a preseason game and you’re laying down your body for the team. There’s not much more you can say about it. It was awesome. Every guy in here loved it.”