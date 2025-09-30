Catton Leaves A Mark In Quest To Make Kraken

Kraken prospect Berkly Catton admitted after this latest preseason test that he indeed found more of the “comfort level” he’d been striving for his prior three exhibition contests.
Of course, that quest for comfort took a quantum leap forward about two minutes into the second period of Monday night’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena when Catton fired a rebound past goaltender Dustin Wolf for his first preseason goal. Catton looked nonchalant afterwards as he accepted congratulations at the bench in his best impersonation of a been there, done that professional, though breaking the scoring ice clearly boosted his comfort and confidence the rest of the way.
“I think when you don’t score for a couple of games, obviously it gets on your mind a bit,” Catton said. “So, it’s nice to get that one. But it was nothing crazy. Just a rebound and I put it in. But it did feel good though, even if I tried to hide it.”
The foundation for Catton’s goal began much earlier, when he appeared to find instant chemistry with new linemate Matty Beniers. The Kraken for the second straight game bumped Catton out to left wing where he had fewer responsibilities than at his typical center spot and more of a chance to show off the creativity that made the Spokane Chiefs junior hockey star their No. 8 overall pick at the NHL Draft two summers ago.