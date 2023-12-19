Kraken Catch Stars, Fall in OT

When Eeli Tolvanen took a successful swing at the puck in a shoulder-to-shoulder mad scramble at the Dallas crease to tie up Monday’s reprise of last spring’s second-round playoff series, he and teammates celebrated the goal.

Then before the next puck drop to play out the remaining 22 seconds of regulation, the NHL’s situation room in Toronto went into overtime themselves to determine if the Tolvanen heart stopper was going to be reversed. Tolvanen looked a bit anxious on the bench awaiting word, Vince Dunn leaned on the boards to look at an iPad video replay to make sure he remained in the zone when keeping the puck in a flow that led to another pivotal quick-release shot from Oliver Bjorkstrand with an extra SEA attacker on the ice and the Kraken goal empty.

It turned out the goal was judged good and Seattle ultimately earned the one standings point when Dallas scored in overtime after Matty Beniers first hit a post that would have made for a magical night, situation room and all.

Overcoming First-Period Stumbles

The Kraken fell behind 2-0 by first intermission in Dallas Monday night, but the shots on goal (13 each), high-danger scoring chances (five for the home squad, four for the visitors) and offensive pace for both teams were almost dead even.

Seattle was undaunted by the tilted scoreboard and proved it in the first minute of the middle period when Matty Beniers took the puck hard into the Dallas zone (after Joey Daccord made a big save just seconds into the frame). Beniers scored later in the frame to make it 3-2 and set up what was both a thrilling and caught-in-the-throat tying goal by Eeli Tolvanen with just 22 seconds left in the third period.

Beniers clanged a goal post in overtime – he was on his game Monday and then some – but Dallas rang up the game-winner late in overtime on a back-door goal by Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley.

The Kraken got one standings point and now head to LA for a rematch of Saturday’s overtime loss. Seattle now has played the most overtimes, a dozen, in the NHL this season. Monday’s decision broke Seattle’s OT tie with Toronto.