Dunn, Daccord Down the Ducks

Dunn now leads the Kraken in scoring and is right up there in toughness too. He has scrapped after the whistle with at least one opponent each night of this pre-holiday trip, not exactly exuding the yule spirit but certainly gaining good tidings among his teammates and coaches.

But, on second thought, maybe Daccord should get first billing. He stopped Ducks forward Brett Leason on a shorthanded breakaway attempt in the first period, a half minute or so before Oliver Bjorkstrand scored on the same power play. Then the Kraken’s rookie goaltender, who has now been part of 15 of 20 games with Seattle earning points, made another close-in Grade-A stop on Leason with less than six minutes remaining. Daccord flashed his highly capable catch-glove and all Leason could do was look askingly up at the arena roof in dismay. Daccord finished with 32 saves.

Joey, Joey

During the inaugural season of Kraken American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley, the Firebirds fans took regularly to chant “Joey! Joey!” after goaltender Joey Daccord made big saves throughout a Western Conference championship season. Those chants amped up during Seattle’s recent six-game homestand as Daccord settled into the No. 1 goalie job with Philipp Grubauer on the injured list. Those cheers will be even louder and longer at Climate Pledge Arena and T-Mobile Park soon after the NHL holiday break for home games against Philadelphia (inside) on Dec. 29 and then facing Vegas in the outdoors NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at a ballpark where another rookie standout heard “Julio” chants in his first full season thrilling Seattle baseball fans.

That’s because Daccord turned in another absolute gem of a performance Saturday to tamp down a revived Anaheim squad with young stars Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, and Mason McTavish. Daccord faced 14 shots on goal in the first 20 minutes, including a point-blank attempt by McTavish in the first period and a breakaway by the 2021 third-overall pick in the NHL Draft (one slot behind Matty Beniers).

Powering Up

The Kraken power play struck again Sunday to open the scoring against the rebuilding Anaheim Ducks. It’s the fifth time in the last six games Seattle has tallied first. That’s a major turnaround from the previous two weeks during which the Kraken not only hadn’t scored first but didn’t hold a lead in any game.

Sunday’s first-in scorer was Oliver Bjorkstrand via another masterful quick-release shot to beat Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal just inside the upper right corner. Jared McCann, who sat out Wednesday’s win over LA, returned with flair, taking a pass from Vince Dunn (team-leading 22nd assist on the year), faking a shot (he shoots a lot so Dostal had to honor that), and effectively no-looking a pass to Bjorkstrand. It’s his 11th goal of the season, pushing McCann, who has 14.