Where to start, who to start with? Joey Daccord in goal for the entire six-game point streak is a great choice. You have to like talking up Tomas Tatar (and GM Ron Francis, for that trade) scoring a picture-perfect backhand goal to make it two goals and two assists in his first four games with Seattle. His game-winning goal was a thing of beauty and patience and a world-class backhand shot.
Dunn, Daccord Down the Ducks
How’s that for alliteration? D-man Dunn figures in all three goals, another extraordinary night for rookie goalie and new guy Tomas Tatar scores the game-winning goal in highlight-reel fashion—saying a lot since foe Trevor Zegras scored on lacrosse goal
Good choices, and so is Matty Beniers, who appeared to be playing at a higher gear during this three-game road trip with five points overall. His saucer pass to Vince Dunn on the second Kraken goal here in Southern California was a work of art (and, of course, thousands of hours of practices on the outdoor rink at the Beniers family home back in Massachusetts, fitting enough with the Winter Class pending. But let’s settle on defenseman Vince Dunn, who scored his fifth goal of the year and his first in 10 games. The Kraken D-man, rewarded this offseason with a five-year contract, is paying back the team’s faith with another gear of his own. Dunn added two assists as the Kraken scored just enough to outlast Anaheim, which made the last five-plus minutes nailbiters when young American-born star Trevor Zegras scored a spectacular lacrosse-style goal (maybe Zegras knew that newest phenom Connor Bedard did the same for Chicago earlier Saturday).
Dunn now leads the Kraken in scoring and is right up there in toughness too. He has scrapped after the whistle with at least one opponent each night of this pre-holiday trip, not exactly exuding the yule spirit but certainly gaining good tidings among his teammates and coaches.
But, on second thought, maybe Daccord should get first billing. He stopped Ducks forward Brett Leason on a shorthanded breakaway attempt in the first period, a half minute or so before Oliver Bjorkstrand scored on the same power play. Then the Kraken’s rookie goaltender, who has now been part of 15 of 20 games with Seattle earning points, made another close-in Grade-A stop on Leason with less than six minutes remaining. Daccord flashed his highly capable catch-glove and all Leason could do was look askingly up at the arena roof in dismay. Daccord finished with 32 saves.
Joey, Joey
During the inaugural season of Kraken American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley, the Firebirds fans took regularly to chant “Joey! Joey!” after goaltender Joey Daccord made big saves throughout a Western Conference championship season. Those chants amped up during Seattle’s recent six-game homestand as Daccord settled into the No. 1 goalie job with Philipp Grubauer on the injured list. Those cheers will be even louder and longer at Climate Pledge Arena and T-Mobile Park soon after the NHL holiday break for home games against Philadelphia (inside) on Dec. 29 and then facing Vegas in the outdoors NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at a ballpark where another rookie standout heard “Julio” chants in his first full season thrilling Seattle baseball fans.
That’s because Daccord turned in another absolute gem of a performance Saturday to tamp down a revived Anaheim squad with young stars Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, and Mason McTavish. Daccord faced 14 shots on goal in the first 20 minutes, including a point-blank attempt by McTavish in the first period and a breakaway by the 2021 third-overall pick in the NHL Draft (one slot behind Matty Beniers).
Powering Up
The Kraken power play struck again Sunday to open the scoring against the rebuilding Anaheim Ducks. It’s the fifth time in the last six games Seattle has tallied first. That’s a major turnaround from the previous two weeks during which the Kraken not only hadn’t scored first but didn’t hold a lead in any game.
Sunday’s first-in scorer was Oliver Bjorkstrand via another masterful quick-release shot to beat Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal just inside the upper right corner. Jared McCann, who sat out Wednesday’s win over LA, returned with flair, taking a pass from Vince Dunn (team-leading 22nd assist on the year), faking a shot (he shoots a lot so Dostal had to honor that), and effectively no-looking a pass to Bjorkstrand. It’s his 11th goal of the season, pushing McCann, who has 14.