Kraken Feast on Seven-Goal Meal 

On a night when Kraken scored four goals in the first 20 minutes, tying a franchise record for second-most goals in a period, Seattle scored three to put Seattle on 7-1 cruise control. It was the laugher this squad was looking for after a recent run of tight games to make it eight standings points in the last five game.

The home crowd was all-in all game, no doubt knowing Thursday’s big meal of thanks will provide plenty of recovery protein and carbs.

“I said this morning [talking to media after the team’s morning skate],” said Dave Hakstol, “if we can just get over the hump a little bit, feel a little bit better about ourselves offensively, have a little bit more confidence, that's a good brick in the foundation for us.

“Tonight makes it seven of our last nine games we've earned [standings] points. That's not easy to do in this league. We also know there's areas we want to keep pushing to improve.”

Grubauer Listed Day-to-Day, Daccord Steps In

Joey Daccord faced only eight shots on goal through two periods (and just nine by mid-third period) but he made some point-blank saves to keep his clean sheet to near-end, including memorable stops on former University of Wisconsin star Luke Kunin early first period and another point-blank attempt on Filip Zadina late in the opening 20 minutes. The Kraken are now 8-8-5 with Vancouver visiting for a rematch Friday night.

Daccord has now helped Seattle gain standings points in eight of the 10 games in which was the Seattle goalie of record. By his own estimation, Daccord would like to have closed out some of those games with two points by regulation/overtime/shootout, but there’s no denying he is delivering performances that give his teammates the chance for advancement in the standings.

Turbo Revs Up

That Daccord stop on Kunin that rapidly morphed into a Brandon Tanev breakaway. Tanev opened the scoring with his second goal of the season (both here at home) by sending a knuckler of a shovel shot between San Jose goalie Kaapo Kahkonen’s legs.

Roars ensued, of course, for the fan favorite. But it is debatable whether Tanev’s goal or his rollicking fight with Sharks defenseman Kyle Burroughs late in the middle period. Tanev landed a number of wind-up-and-let-it-fly haymakers before the on-ice officials sent the pair off to the locker rooms since their five-minute major penalties would spill over into the third period.