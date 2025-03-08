Bouncing Back (from AHL): Grubauer, Kartye

Kraken withstand three Philly power plays, late Flyers score in first period to roar back with four unanswered goals and quality work in net from Philipp Grubauer

SEA at PHI | Recap

By Bob Condor /
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

PHILADELPHIA – There were plenty of bounce-back moments in this Saturday matinee 4-1 Kraken win. Philipp Grubauer’s first start since Jan. 28, winning on his first game back from posting a 5-2 record for AHL Coachella Valley. Tye Kartye, just back from a conditioning stint for the Firebirds, scored the game-tying goal. And the Kraken evened out the road trip with the final trio of games Sunday afternoon in D.C.

Those bounce-back, feel-good moments? The home crowd was not so enamored with those Seattle highlights nor the referees, despite five penalties called on the visitors through the first 40 minutes.

Pivotal Work By Kraken Centers

With less than six minutes left in the second period of Saturday’s road matinee, the Kraken were controlling play and peppering five shots on goal against an even-strength Philadelphia squad. The local fans started booing toward the end of the minute-and-a-half possession, even if rookie goalie Samuel Ersson was holding off a score and Philly defenders were helping to clear any rebound attempts.

A minute later, newcomer Kraken forward Mikey Eyssimont was penalized for tripping, and the Flyers fans happily anticipated the upcoming power play, which would be the fourth of the game. Instead, veteran PHI forward Sean Couturier was whistled 18 seconds later for tripping Jamie Oleksiak net-front. The vocal Philly crowd took exception, which was no surprise since Couturier was shrugging, waving arms, and participating in the whole protest. The booing continued for another minute-plus as both penalties were ending, especially since the “unpaid referees” (stick tap, John Forslund) were yelling about a non-call during that time frame.

The boos continued after Matty Beniers took a feed in the corner from Vince Dunn and skated the goal line netward to ram the puck in past Ersson to stake a 2-1 Kraken lead. On the next shift, it was probably just a coincidence, but Brandon Montour was called for slashing. But Chandler Stephenson, taking the mantle as top penalty killer with Brandon Tanev traded, foiled any plans of a tie game by stealing a puck in the neutral zone to wrist a shot past Ersson to make it 3-1 at second intermission. It’s Stephenson’s 11th goal of the year. When the horn sounded 22 seconds later, those Philly boos rained down on both referres and the hometown players.

SEA@PHI: Stephenson scores SHG against Samuel Ersson

Kartye Gets Game-Tying Goal

Just returned to the Kraken after a three-game conditioning assignment with the AHL Firebirds, winger Tye Kartye staked the rebuilt Kraken fourth line to its second goal in two games on this trip. Kartye and linemates John Hayden and Mikey Eyssimont were fired up in the middle period, looking adjusted to each other as Hayden was just called up, too. Kartye grabbed the puck and curled around the PHI net, settling at the right face-off to wire a shot past Flyers' rookie goaltender Ersson. Kartye scored two goals and added two assists with Coachella Valley. He definitely was tending to his Kraken role of being physical in the first two periods here. Regaining his scoring touch (he was the 2023 AHL rookie of the year) would be a fun and promising outcome over the next month of play. Pre-game, coach Dan Bylsma said Hayden, a pro’s pro, will get some time as fourth-line center.

SEA@PHI: Kartye scores goal against Samuel Ersson

“John is a guy who's been on the peripheral from early season,” said Bylsma. “We started with 12, and he was the 13th forward. So he started in Coachella Valley. Now’s an opportunity for him to step in and show us what he can do.”

Fending Off Three Penalties

This middle game of the three-game road trip did not start to best form for Seattle. Matty Beniers was whistled off for high sticking in the offensive zone, affording a Philadelphia power play just 04:22 into the game. Starter Philipp Grubauer faced an early attempt that clanged off his left. Grubauer handled one shot as now first-out penalty killers Chandler Stephenson and Jared McCann covered most of the two minutes (with Brandon Tanev off to join Winnipeg.

As the penalty ended, Beniers rejoined play and helped Eeli Tolvanen get a quality scoring chance. The Finnish winger beat Philly rookie goalie Ersson but rang the post himself to keep the game scoreless.

A minute-and-a-half later, Jamie Oleksiak went to the box for a hooking penalty drawn by Philly forward Jacob Pelletier, who was dangerously close to scoring far-side net-front. It’s what most expert observers would call a “good” penalty. Grubauer did Oleksiak the favor of making three solid saves on the Flyers' power play to seemingly get back into NHL rhythm after a recent seven-start stint at American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley. He last started for the Kraken on Jan. 28 against Anaheim.

In a Groundhog Day-ish moment, not long after the second PHI power play ended, veteran Kraken winger Jaden Schwartz zipped up the left side of the offensive zone and beat the Flyers’ Ersson only to clang a post, too. Schwartz and his linemates, Kappo Kakko and the aforementioned Beniers, proved the best Seattle line of the first period, looking in sync and logging the most Kraken time in the Flyers' zone.

Unfortunately, Philly occupied the visitors’ zone most of the period, helped by yet one more penalty on the Kraken, this time Andre Burakovsky called for slashing. Grubauer and his teammates withstood that shorthanded two minutes as well. Problem is, Philly scored with 31.7 seconds left when young star Owen Tippett slanted into the Kraken right to left, turning to shoot right-handed with SEA defenseman Ryker Evans defending closely with body and stick. The puck popped up maybe a foot or three. Tippet’s momentum took him toward the net, and he appeared to unintentionally body it past Grubauer, who couldn’t quite seal the near post and likely never saw the puck after Evans’ move.

