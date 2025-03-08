Bouncing Back (from AHL): Grubauer, Kartye

PHILADELPHIA – There were plenty of bounce-back moments in this Saturday matinee 4-1 Kraken win. Philipp Grubauer’s first start since Jan. 28, winning on his first game back from posting a 5-2 record for AHL Coachella Valley. Tye Kartye, just back from a conditioning stint for the Firebirds, scored the game-tying goal. And the Kraken evened out the road trip with the final trio of games Sunday afternoon in D.C.

Those bounce-back, feel-good moments? The home crowd was not so enamored with those Seattle highlights nor the referees, despite five penalties called on the visitors through the first 40 minutes.

Pivotal Work By Kraken Centers

With less than six minutes left in the second period of Saturday’s road matinee, the Kraken were controlling play and peppering five shots on goal against an even-strength Philadelphia squad. The local fans started booing toward the end of the minute-and-a-half possession, even if rookie goalie Samuel Ersson was holding off a score and Philly defenders were helping to clear any rebound attempts.

A minute later, newcomer Kraken forward Mikey Eyssimont was penalized for tripping, and the Flyers fans happily anticipated the upcoming power play, which would be the fourth of the game. Instead, veteran PHI forward Sean Couturier was whistled 18 seconds later for tripping Jamie Oleksiak net-front. The vocal Philly crowd took exception, which was no surprise since Couturier was shrugging, waving arms, and participating in the whole protest. The booing continued for another minute-plus as both penalties were ending, especially since the “unpaid referees” (stick tap, John Forslund) were yelling about a non-call during that time frame.

The boos continued after Matty Beniers took a feed in the corner from Vince Dunn and skated the goal line netward to ram the puck in past Ersson to stake a 2-1 Kraken lead. On the next shift, it was probably just a coincidence, but Brandon Montour was called for slashing. But Chandler Stephenson, taking the mantle as top penalty killer with Brandon Tanev traded, foiled any plans of a tie game by stealing a puck in the neutral zone to wrist a shot past Ersson to make it 3-1 at second intermission. It’s Stephenson’s 11th goal of the year. When the horn sounded 22 seconds later, those Philly boos rained down on both referres and the hometown players.