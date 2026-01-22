Grubauer, Penalty Killers Spark Win

The Kraken started well enough, especially considering the four penalties whistled on the home squad in the first period. They secured a two-goal second-intermission lead for the first time in quite a while behind another fourth-line-generated goal for the go-ahead that finished as the game winner. The third period was generally uneventful, though Philipp Grubauer did make some pivotal stops to keep the Islanders from creeping back into this interconference affair between playoff contenders. The 4-1 final outcome is welcome to Seattle's playoff chase, and a stellar result in any case, as the Kraken penalty killers snuffed six of seven power plays for the New York Islanders.

The Kraken are now 22-18-9, staying abreast with postseason contenders Utah and Anaheim, both winners Wednesday. The division rival Ducks will be Friday night’s opponent at Climate Pledge Arena.

“It did feel good to beat them,” said Kraken coach Lane Lambert when reminded he was relieved of his head coach role on Long Island two midseasons ago, “There's no question about it. But it felt better just to get a win; we need to get on track.”

For the record, the Kraken earned three points compared to two points for the Islanders in the season series.

While making it crystal clear that the Kraken must not commit handfuls of penalties in any game (whether all were legitimate or not), Lambert liked what he saw when the Kraken killed off six penalties after an early NYI power-play goal.

“I thought our structure was good,” said Lambert. They were looking for some passing lanes and seams. We were removing those situations, which sometimes stopped them from shooting. The other thing is, we had a great commitment to blocking shots. You have to have that if you're going to have success on the penalty kill. When they did get shots [seven total], obviously, the first one was a tough one, certainly nothing Gruni could do about it. It was off the post and then. But the other ones, I thought he really stood tall.”

Building a Lead for a Change

The second period here on Wednesday presented what can be called a low-event frame for the first 13 minutes, with the Kraken generating shots and offensive zone time, but nothing particularly challenging for Isles goaltender Ilya Sorokin. Then the fourth line worked more of its offensive fortitude, this time center Ben Meyers and winger Ryan Winterton setting up defenseman Vince Dunn for a go-ahead goal in the 14th minute. It was a beautiful weave play to accomplish Dunn’s 50th goal with the Seattle franchise, leading all D-men, of course.

Winterton started the play with an efficient breakout from the Kraken zone with a high-level cross-ice feed to Meyers in the neutral zone. Meyers hit the afterburners to get separation from NYI defenders with Winterton catching for a pass his way. Dunn trailed and quick-released the puck put on his stick for his seventh goal this season and second point of the game. Dunn has four two-point games in the last nine games.