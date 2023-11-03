Kraken Play Their Style, Win 4-2

On John Forslund Bobblehead Night, it’s only appropriate to say, “That’s Kraken hockey lately, baby,” when summarizing Seattle’s 4-2 win over visiting Nashville. All of the telltale elements for Kraken recent wins were in place: Aggressive forechecking in the third period, depth scoring, the hot hands of Jared McCann and Oliver Bjorkstrand, net-front presence and strong goaltending efforts.

Well, almost all. There was no overtime Thursday night. Vince Dunn’s mid-third period goal secured the Kraken’s first two-goal lead of the night and Seattle rode that advantage to a victory to start November on a happy note – and no doubt prompting thousands of Climate Pledge Arena attendees to push the audio button on the Forslund bobblehead on their journeys home (playing “That’s Kraken hockey, baby!” and, of course, “Hey, hey, whadda ya say?!”).

Among the high points: The aforementioned McCann scored his fifth goal in the last seven games. The Kraken avenge an early-season 3-0 shutout by Juuse Saros by solving the elite goalie four times with lots of screens to annoy and impede Saros. Brian Dumoulin doubled his goal production from all of last season in Pittsburgh—in the last two Kraken games. There’s more, such as Oliver Bjorkstrand a month ahead of his 20-goal pace from last season, but ‘hey, hey, whadda ya say,’ we get started on the details:

Grubauer Back in Goal

After backstopping a heart-stopping overtime win in Tampa with stellar third-period saves (and some help from his goalposts), Philipp Grubauer earned his second straight start after Joey Daccord tended the net in the first three games on the eastern road trip. Grubauer delivered a half-dozen early saves to settle his squad, who were fighting off two penalties. While Nashville opened the scoring with one second left in one of those Nashville power plays, Grubauer proceeded to make a half-dozen Grade-A saves while his teammates built a 2-1 lead going into the late stages of the middle period.

With three-and-a-half minutes left in the second period, Grubauer and the Seattle penalty killers allowed a second power-play goal, this one scored by all-star defenseman Roman Josi, beating Grubauer from mid-range on the glove short-side. The goal came with 20 seconds left on the PK effort and might be one Grubauer would like back.

Grubauer’s second-period work before and after Nashville’s second and final goal was the deciding factor in the Kraken victory, as per Dave Hakstol: “The second period, that's the key point where Grubi did a really good job getting us through and putting us in a good spot coming into the third period. The other guys picked it up from there.”

Dumoulin's Double

But newcomer Brian Dumoulin, who scored one goal all of last season with Pittsburgh, notched his second Kraken goal in the last two games when his shot from the blue line beat Juuse Saros with help from Tye Kartye’s big body standing in front of Nashville’s all-star goalie. The response goal was 24 seconds after the Josi score, helping Seattle regain a one-goal lead. Kartye started the scoring play before his screening work, getting the puck to Justin Schultz, who passed to his defensive partner Dumoulin. Schultz looked even happier than Dumoulin, a former teammate in Pittsburgh, where they were part of back-to-back Cup-winning teams.