Kraken Cap Homestand With Shutout Win

Yanni Gourde finished things off with an empty net goal in the closing minutes.

Kraken goalie Joey Daccord wasn’t tested often, but also didn’t allow anything silly and bought his team time to get its offensive finish in gear. Daccord’s toughest stop came six minutes into the third period, when a turnover left Zachary L’Heureux all alone in front of the goalie with plenty of room to spare.

But Daccord turned aside the ensuing 23-foot wrist shot as chants of “Jo-ey! Jo-ey!” filled the air.

Alexandre Carrier looked to have snapped the shutout bid with nine minutes to go, but a video challenge negated his goal when it was ruled he’d intentionally re-directed the puck in with his skate. It was the second triumph on the night for Kraken video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan, who’d made an early-game catch on the written pregame Nashville lineup mistakenly having No. 91 Steven Stamkos penciled into the starting five while No. 9 Filip Forsberg was actually out on the ice.

The Preds were thus penalized 43 seconds after the opening puck drop when the mistake was pointed out to officials after a play stoppage.

The Kraken’s offensive dominance for most of this game was helped by four power play opportunities the opening two periods that helped them gain and sustain momentum. By the time the second period was done, the Kraken had a 27-14 shot advantage and a much wider margin in terms of quality opportunities.

But they struggled to cash-in, despite numerous point-blank chances, many of them on the power play against the NHL’s top penalty killing unit. Andre Burakovsky had some of his team’s best looks, even firing a shot off the outside of the post on one close-in attempt at his first goal of the season.

The Kraken had another chance just minutes before Sprong’s goal when Jared McCann was sent in alone with a pass only to be tripped from behind by Carrier. A penalty shot might have been called had McCann’s breakaway been a little more clear-cut, but instead a fourth Kraken power play was awarded in which the home side again buzzed the net at-will.

It didn’t help matters that Saros was looking far sharper than when he allowed six Kraken goals in a game in Nashville last month. Never more so than in the final seconds of the opening period when he made an outstretched save with his left pad on Stephenson in close and then did the same with his right pad to rob Sprong on the ensuing rebound.

But the Kraken eventually got one by him and didn’t look back.