Lots of Standouts in Kraken Road Win

EDMONTON – One night after the Kraken didn’t bring energy and pace right from puck drop in a 4-1 loss in Calgary, Wednesday night’s split-squad group relentlessly disrupted an Edmonton lineup that marked the return of super-scorers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The result was a 4-1 victory that no doubt pleased head coach Lane Lambert and the large contingent of Kraken hockey operations brass and staff making the out-and-back round trip.

If you are looking for standouts, you can start with Matty Beniers flashing an array of pro details ranging from drawing a key penalty, setting up the game’s first goal and staying deep in the Kraken zone as needed when the star Oilers were on the ice. The Shane Wright line, with veterans Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz, was hunting pucks and second- and third-efforting any EDM rushes. Schwartz gets extra credit for assisting on the third goal to get Seattle back to a two-goal lead with eight minutes left.

Joey Daccord faced a relatively low 16 shots in two periods but came up with big saves to keep it 1-0 after the first 20 minutes and 2-0 at the second intermission. Plus, Daccord looked in mid-season form with his stick play, setting up the Kraken’s first goal with the sort of “third” assist we see regularly from the hockey-smart and aforementioned Schwartz. One more positive: The first-D pair of Jamie Oleksiak and Josh Mahura was solid all game, with Oleksiak breaking up a good half-dozen threatening plays in the Kraken zone before any shot developed.

The third period loomed as maybe the time to kick things into productive gear for the Oilers. They started on the power play with Daccord done for the night, subbed with 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team goalie Nikke Kokko in net. But over the first five minutes, Kokko held serve with three solid in-close saves and poised positioning to freeze pucks during a couple of net-front scrums. A pair of shifts later, the Oilers looked on the brink of scoring on a 3-on-1 break, but AHL standout defenseman Ty Nelson broke up the passing sequence to quiet the home crowd.

Nine minutes into the period, Edmonton finally dented the Kraken goal on a second-effort rebound goal by veteran Andrew Mangiapane, who stepped on Jamie Oleksiak. But Seattle quickly regained the two-goal advantage with a slick behind-the-net pass from Schwartz to the stick of NHL-tested Ben Meyers for the third goal. Kokko finished with eight saves to seal the victory.