No-Quit Kraken: Rally Late, Fall in Shootout

Kraken rookie Shane Wright scored a pair of signature goals Tuesday to extend his point streak to six games (with eight points in the last eight games), tying the game in the second and getting Seattle back within a goal as the game clock reached midway third period. Good thing, too, because veteran center Chandler Stephenson scored the next tying goal of this exciting night to make 4-4 with three minutes remaining.

As a result, these two franchises went to overtime for the fifth time in eight games played since Seattle’s inaugural season. Joey Daccord made the top save of overtime, shutting down DET forward Alex DeBrincat in the second minute during the five minutes of suspense. Kaapo Kakko helped perhaps just enough by lifting DeBrincat’s stick before the scoring attempt. Red Wings goalie Cam Talbot parried with his own elite save on Kraken D-man Brandon Montour.

Daccord made a stop on Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin with 6.8 seconds left to afford the thrilled crowd a shootout to decide which team would snag the extra standings point. Daccord made some key saves down the third-period stretch to get this game to OT and he stopped the Red Wings leading scorer Lucas Raymond in the shootout. But all-time great marksman Patrick Kane scored in the shootout while Detroit goalie Cam Talbot blanked the young trio of Matty Beniers, Wright, and Kakko.

Detroit ‘Powers’ Up for Three Goals

Power plays steered the Kraken into one too many dangerous curves Tuesday night against red-hot Detroit, prompting the 5-4 final that featured no quit in the Kraken at any point of this game.

“There was a bunch of adversity in the game for us,” said Kraken coach Dan Bylsma post-game. “Some unfortunate pucks and plays got us back in our heels early on. They got to the power play, where we knew we needed to keep them off of, and they cashed in on their opportunities ... we answered back a couple of times but they always seemed to answer with power play goal. It kept us fighting back in the game, which we did, the guys still kept coming, still pushing, and found a way to claw back to even.”

Kraken Respond, Notch More Impressive Stats for Beniers Line

Instead of another Detroit early string of goals similar to the Jan.12 game in Detroit, Seattle’s hottest line struck again when left-shooting winger Kappo Kakko zipped up the right boards in the Detroit zone and curled around the net to attempt a pass to net-front. That pass was rejected but landed right back on Kakko’s stick and he quickly bladed the puck to an awaiting Beniers maybe 10 feet from the goal. Beniers one-timed a rocket of a shot past Detroit veteran goalie Cam Talbot, victorious in his last four starts entering play Tuesday.