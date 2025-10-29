Caswell, Josephson Quick Studies in NCAA 

August is considered the NHL’s slowest month of the hockey year as general managers, head coaches and staffs seek family vacation time. But for one Kraken prospect, forward Ollie Josephson, the month changed his career trajectory. The 2024 fourth-rounder was delivering a solid performance for Team Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Minneapolis while also drawing interest from the University of North Dakota’s powerhouse NCAA Division I program.

“[North Dakota] asked for me to come on a visit,” said Josephson, now a freshman on the Grand Forks, ND, campus. “At the time, I was fully going to go back to Red Deer [his Western Hockey League team in Alberta]. I saw what they had down here. They told me about their program. I talked to my agent, my family and of course Seattle about the opportunity to start playing against bigger, stronger, older players. Everyone thought it was a great idea. I think it'll help my game out a lot.”

Historically, men’s ice hockey players have been considered ineligible to compete in NCAA Division 1 hockey if they ever played professionally, regardless of whether they received any compensation. “Major Junior” hockey is considered professional by the NCAA, which includes the three leagues within the Canadian Hockey League (CHL): the Western Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League, and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Effective Aug. 1, 2025, NCAA bylaws were changed to allow certain junior and professional ice hockey players to remain NCAA eligible, provided they are not paid more than actual and necessary expenses. This translates to players not being allowed a salary, only “stipends covering meals, lodging, apparel and equipment, coaching and instruction, health and medical insurance, transportation, medical treatment and physical therapy, facility usage, entry fees and other reasonable expenses.”

Fellow 2024 Kraken draft class member, fifth-rounder Clarke Caswell, made a similar choice last spring. He made the decision while working out with American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley following his major junior season with WHL Swift Current (SK). He signed to play for another NCAA Division I perennial national title contender, the University of Denver. The recruitment was conducted via video and phone calls since Caswell didn’t want to miss time with the Kraken’s AHL affiliate, a yearly spring rite of passage young recruits rave about for the on-ice learnings and becoming familiar with the team’s training center, coaching staff and the southern California desert.

“When Denver showed their interest, it helped me make the decision,” said Caswell. “It is such a top school with all of their national championships and the facilities they have there. It’s a really good spot to develop as a player and a person, plus be around a great staff and great people all the time.”