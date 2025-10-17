Deep Ink: Matt Murray

Matt Murray had heard it before: “When you get one tattoo, you’re going to want another.” And once he ventured into the realm of getting ink on his body, he proved to be yet another example that the saying holds true.
In this installment of Deep Ink, presented by Kraken Rum, we explore the meanings behind all of the Kraken goaltender’s ink.
Murray got his first body art in 2018 from a tattoo artist named Amy (Murray apologizes for not remembering her last name!). It was a recommendation from then-Penguins’ teammate, Kris Letang. The Pittsburgh defender has gotten quite a few tattoos himself, so Murray trusted the advice and headed in to get his first.
Ironically, Murray’s initial tattoo doesn’t just commemorate a “first,” it commemorates a “second” as well. In the goaltender’s first two seasons in the NHL, he was a significant piece in two consecutive Stanley Cup runs by the Penguins. To mark the achievements, he had a “17” tattooed inside the middle finger of his right hand, and an “18” inked on the inside of his right ring finger.