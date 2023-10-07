News Feed

Final Buzzer: Strong Work in EDM, Next Stop Vegas

Final Buzzer: Strong Work in EDM, Next Stop Vegas
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.
Final Buzzer: Border Battle Won

Final Buzzer: Border Battle Won
Camp Book: Kraken Trending in Right Direction for Opener

Camp Book: Kraken Trending in Right Direction for Opener
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Canucks | 7 p.m.

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Canucks | 7 p.m.
Final Buzzer: Kraken Generate Scoring Chances, Fall Short

Final Buzzer: Kraken Generate Scoring Chances, Fall Short
3 Game Essentials | Oilers at Kraken | 7 p.m.

3 Game Essentials | Oilers at Kraken | 7 p.m.
Melanson Balances Grit and Goals

Body of Work: Melanson Balances Grit and Goals
Analytics with Alison: Yamamoto Deep Dive

Analytics with Alison: Yamamoto Deep Dive
Camp Book: Evans Impresses Again, More Roster Cuts

Camp Book: Evans Impresses Again, More Roster Cuts
final buzzer seattle at vancouver

Final Buzzer: Tolvanen Shines
3 Game Essentials | Canucks at Kraken | 7 p.m.

3 Game Essentials | Canucks at Kraken | 7 p.m.
At the Ground Floor(ball)

At the Ground Floor(ball)
Camp Book: No Complacency,Sizing Up Yamamoto, Evans

Camp Book: No Complacency, Sizing Up Yamamoto, Evans
Dumoulin feature 9/22

Analytics With Alison: Dumoulin Deep Dive
final buzzer calgary at seattle/seattle at calgary split squad

Final Buzzer: The Halves of It
3 game essentials kraken at flames/flames at kraken split squad

Flames at Kraken 7pm | Kraken at Flames 6pm
Jobs Fair: Competition Begins

Jobs Fair: Competition Begins

Deep Ink: Andre Burakovsky

Andre Burakovsky uses tattoos to mark the most important moments and influences in his life…and he’s ready to add more

Kraken_20221217_0176
By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

For Andre Burakovsky, body art is all about intention. His number of tattoos may be small for now, but that’s because significance is the key to selecting what permanent marks go on his body.

“Every tattoo I do, I want it to be meaningful,” Burakovsky said. ”I want everything to reflect on something that I've been a part of or something that I fight for, believe in. I want everything on me to stand for something."

But just because the meaning behind tattoos for the Kraken winger is serious doesn’t mean the process has to be.

It was early June in 2018 when Burakovsky was part of the team that brought the Stanley Cup to the Washington Capitals for the first time. The players rightly decided to celebrate. After jumping into fountains in Georgetown and enjoying a sunny day in DC, a small group of guys decided they were going to get tattoos.

Capitals goaltender, Braden Holtby had a connection to a tattoo artist in the DC neighborhood of Adams Morgan. He made a call and Burakovsky, Holtby and four other Caps players headed over to Tattoo Paradise.

“Braden Holtby had a guy that he knew,” Burakovsky said. “So, we all went in there. We had a good day and we wanted to get it done.

“Everyone did different stuff. TJ Oshie did one of the Mario Kart characters. Jakob Vrana did a picture of the Stanley Cup, everyone got different ones.”

For Burakovsky, the choice was to build a good size block of text on his left forearm all in that one session.

At the top, in script is the date and the event of the Capitals winning the Cup. To round out the size of the art the winger wanted, he added the birthdates of his mother, Pernilla, father Robert and sisters Alexandra and Anna.”

“I wanted something bigger, something that would cover most of the forearm,” Burakovksy said. “My thought behind it was that I wanted to have something with my family.”

burky_mag

And Burakovsky isn’t done with getting inked.

The Malmo native won a second Stanley Cup in 2022 with the Colorado Avalanche. There’s likely another tattoo in the future to mark that accomplishment. (Though it probably will be text, Burakovsky prefers that over an outline of the Cup itself when it comes to tattoos).

But the other ink that is to come is far more personal.

Burakovsky’s grandfather, Benny Burakovsky, was a famous hockey coach in Sweden where Andre grew up. Benny never coached his grandson on a team, but he was forever invested in helping Andre be the best player he could be. Benny passed away 15 years ago. He never got to see his grandson play in the NHL.

“(Benny) was always watching all my practices and games,” Burakovsky said. “He wouldn't miss and he was he was pretty tough and hard on me. When I was just a kid, he had big ambitions for making me successful. He was always around and coaching and trying to help me get as good as possible.

“(Getting a tattoo) is something I want to do for him. He was so involved in my hockey career. It’s one of the things that me and my dad have been talking about.”

Right now, Burakovksy is on the hunt for any regular sayings that his grandfather said to his teams in the locker room.

“I've been looking around to see if he had any like quotes or anything that he used to say before games, or if there's some speeches that he did,” Burakovsky said. “I want to get that on my back maybe or somewhere.”

Kraken_20221217_0165

All in all, the 28-year-old is a fan of body art. He appreciates people who pursue getting full sleeves or any kind of ink, but for him, the process will always be as intentional as possible.

“I like tattoos,” Burakovsky said. “I want them to mean something. I don't want to just draw (anything) like some people do. I want it to be meaningful.”