Coachella Valley Firebirds Add Brennan Sonne To Coaching Staff

PALM DESERT, CA (July 15, 2024) — Today, the Coachella Firebirds, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, announced the hiring of Brennan Sonne as an assistant coach, joining newly-named head coach Derek Laxdal.

“Brennan is a great addition to our coaching staff. He’s an up-and-coming coach who has a proven track record in the WHL of building relationships and developing players,” said Laxdal. “We’re excited to have him join myself, Stu Bickel and the rest of our great staff as we get started in the Coachella Valley.”

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity, and my wife, daughter, and I are thrilled to be joining the Coachella Valley community,” said Sonne. “I intend on working tirelessly towards assisting the rest of the staff, developing future Kraken, and continuing the already winning tradition of the Firebirds franchise.”

Sonne, 37, joins Coachella from the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Saskatoon Blades, where he served as head coach, leading his team to a 105-point (50-13-5) record in 2023-24. Under Sonne’s tutelage, the Blades earned the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy, awarded to the WHL team with the best regular-season record. The 2023-24 season was the first time in franchise history that Saskatoon surpassed the 100-point mark in back-to-back campaigns after the team recorded 101 points (48-15-5) the season prior. Sonne was named the 2023-24 East Division finalist for the WHL Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year after winning the award in 2022-23.

Behind the bench with the Blades for three seasons (2021-22 to 2023-24), Sonne had a record of 136-54-14, including three consecutive WHL playoff runs and two Eastern Conference Final appearances. He spent six seasons in the WHL between Saskatoon and the Everett Silvertips, where he was an assistant coach from 2014-15 to 2016-17. Sonne’s coaching career also includes four seasons (2017-18 to 2020-21) as the head coach of the Ducs d’Angers in the Syberglace Ligue Magnus, the top hockey league in France. Internationally, the Maple Ridge, British Columbia, native was an assistant coach for Canada’s White U17 World Hockey Challenge roster, winning a gold medal with the team in 2024.

Prior to his coaching career, Sonne played in 149 WHL games between the Everett Silvertips (2005-05 to 2007-8), Red Deer Rebels (2007-08) and Edmonton Oil Kings (2007-08) and appeared in 65 collegiate hockey games with the University of British Columbia (2008-09 and 2010-11). In total, he played eight seasons in several leagues including the British Columbia Hockey League, WHL, USports and the South China Ice Hockey League.

