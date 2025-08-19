Charting A Kraken Course

Indeed, popular events such as “Paint the Ice” at Climate Pledge will remain open to all members throughout the season.

But the smaller “Chart Your Own Course” options are more limited-size groups start taking place next month with a Sept. 6 skate at Climate Pledge followed by a tour of the Kraken locker room.

Broader details about some of the “Chart Your Own Course” options were first released back in April as part of a Kraken push to listen to season ticket member feedback and provide them with extras. Beyond price reductions for 83% of members and price freezes for another 7%, the team announced that all except those with tickets in premium sections could now renew their plans annually or in three-year allotments rather than the prior requirement of three, five or seven years.

Also, season ticket members receive a 25% food and beverage discount at games while a rotating $10 item will be made available to them. The team also announced more family bundles and group tickets, with nearly 10% of the arena bowl devoted to affordable seating to try and make Kraken hockey more accessible to all.

Now, members will get to rank their “Chart Your Own Course” preferences from a detailed list. The team will inform them in the coming weeks which preference they’ve been allotted.

“We hope that season ticket members can increase their connection with our organization,” Whaley said. “So, they can go in and skate on the ice. Or, talk to the broadcast team or take a photo with the players.”

Other “Chart Your Own Course” events taking place ahead of the Oct. 9 regular season opener include a first look at the team’s Rookie Camp at the Kraken Community Iceplex. Beyond attending the closed practice session, the event includes a complimentary breakfast and a chance to meet the rookie players.

A similar option is attending a closed Kraken training camp day workout, which also includes breakfast and a chance to win exclusive prizes.