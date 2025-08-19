Charting A Kraken Course

Kraken membership services manager Jack Whaley remembers growing up a sports fan in Sacramento and dreaming of what it would be like to get closer to the action and his favorite players.
That desire to go behind the scenes with your favorite team is largely behind a new “Chart Your Own Course” benefit for Kraken season ticket members in which they’ll select from a list of 10 curated events designed for greater proximity to the team. Starting Tuesday, members can make online selections of their top five preferred experiences, of which they’ll get to partake in one of them based on availability starting in September and running throughout the season.
Experiences include private Kraken practice sessions and player meetups, playing in a hockey game at Climate Pledge Arena, or attending watch parties in the player lounge at the Kraken Community Iceplex, or with team broadcasters at the 32 Bar & Grill.
“The intent behind it was to get multiple smaller events rather than just a few big events throughout the year,” Whaley said. “We’ll still do those few big events. But this way, we’ll just have more offerings so that more people can get involved and they should feel more intimate.”