Charting A Kraken Course

Kraken season ticket members starting today can rank their preferences from a list of smaller curated events from meeting players, to playing a game at Climate Pledge Arena or watching one from the private player lounge

BotterillSTMs_16x9
By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

Kraken membership services manager Jack Whaley remembers growing up a sports fan in Sacramento and dreaming of what it would be like to get closer to the action and his favorite players.

That desire to go behind the scenes with your favorite team is largely behind a new “Chart Your Own Course” benefit for Kraken season ticket members in which they’ll select from a list of 10 curated events designed for greater proximity to the team. Starting Tuesday, members can make online selections of their top five preferred experiences, of which they’ll get to partake in one of them based on availability starting in September and running throughout the season.

Experiences include private Kraken practice sessions and player meetups, playing in a hockey game at Climate Pledge Arena, or attending watch parties in the player lounge at the Kraken Community Iceplex, or with team broadcasters at the 32 Bar & Grill.

“The intent behind it was to get multiple smaller events rather than just a few big events throughout the year,” Whaley said. “We’ll still do those few big events. But this way, we’ll just have more offerings so that more people can get involved and they should feel more intimate.”

Hero 1920x1080

Indeed, popular events such as “Paint the Ice” at Climate Pledge will remain open to all members throughout the season.

But the smaller “Chart Your Own Course” options are more limited-size groups start taking place next month with a Sept. 6 skate at Climate Pledge followed by a tour of the Kraken locker room.

Broader details about some of the “Chart Your Own Course” options were first released back in April as part of a Kraken push to listen to season ticket member feedback and provide them with extras. Beyond price reductions for 83% of members and price freezes for another 7%, the team announced that all except those with tickets in premium sections could now renew their plans annually or in three-year allotments rather than the prior requirement of three, five or seven years.

Also, season ticket members receive a 25% food and beverage discount at games while a rotating $10 item will be made available to them. The team also announced more family bundles and group tickets, with nearly 10% of the arena bowl devoted to affordable seating to try and make Kraken hockey more accessible to all.

Now, members will get to rank their “Chart Your Own Course” preferences from a detailed list. The team will inform them in the coming weeks which preference they’ve been allotted.

“We hope that season ticket members can increase their connection with our organization,” Whaley said. “So, they can go in and skate on the ice. Or, talk to the broadcast team or take a photo with the players.”

Other “Chart Your Own Course” events taking place ahead of the Oct. 9 regular season opener include a first look at the team’s Rookie Camp at the Kraken Community Iceplex. Beyond attending the closed practice session, the event includes a complimentary breakfast and a chance to meet the rookie players.

A similar option is attending a closed Kraken training camp day workout, which also includes breakfast and a chance to win exclusive prizes.

_original

Beyond the September choices, there’s an option to attend a closed Kraken practice in-season with complimentary breakfast and a chance to meet select players.

The Watch Party options include viewing a Kraken road game from the private player lounge at KCI. Participants can park in the player parking lot, get a tour of the team’s practice facility and enjoy complimentary food inside the lounge while viewing the road game on a giant-sized television screen.

An alternative private Watch Party option will be to view a road game from the 32 Bar & Grill alongside Kraken Hockey Network broadcasters.

There are also multiple options for getting on the Climate Pledge ice, including the Sept. 6 skate as well as separate opportunities to partake in a hockey game or clinic at the venue. A “Play Like A Kraken” option for season ticket members with their own gear and USA Hockey number allows them to feel like an NHL player by playing in a game at Climate Pledge against others in groupings based on pre-determined skill levels.

The Thrill of The Deep Awaits

2025-26 Season Tickets are available now! Secure your spot in The Deep!

A “Kids Hockey Day at Climate Pledge Arena” allows members to bring children or grandchildren ages 5-to-15 for a hockey clinic on the venue’s ice.

Other options include “Kraken Holidays with Santa Buoy” in which members can bring their family to take a photo with team mascot Buoy at the Kraken Community Iceplex followed by a skating experience.

And there will also be a “PWHL Kraken Takeover” option offering members complimentary tickets alongside other members to a Climate Pledge game played by Seattle’s new Professional Women’s Hockey League franchise.

Exact dates for all events beyond the Sept. 6 skate have yet to be released. But for Kraken member services manager Whaley, the types of options to pick from are often what being a sports fan is all about.

“I think this is a great start,” he said. “As a kid, I grew up in Sacramento watching the (NBA) Kings and if I ever got to go meet NBA players, or play on their court, it would have been awesome. We’re excited to see what season ticket members prefer, and to keep listening to add more experiences in the future.”

News Feed

Top Ten Kraken Goals To Live By 

Montour making strong case for Canada at 2026 Olympics

Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Defenseman Ryker Evans on Two-Year Contract

Ryker Evans Agrees To 2-Year Extension

An Investment In Himself 

Brown Out: Buoy & Hayden’s Bear Adventure

Hockey in August? Yes for Montour, Prospects

All in the Family for New Assistant GM

Providing Access To Hockey, Other Sports  

Four Pesky Foes Highlight Early Kraken Home Games 

Kraken Ink Three-Year Pact With Kaapo Kakko 

An ‘Ominous’ Seattle Anniversary To Chuckle Over

All Signs Point to Coachella Valley

New Kraken Schedule Provides Early Test

A Lifetime Journey Arrives

Positive Developments for Kraken Future

24 Hours To Seattle

Inner Workings of Kraken Draft Room