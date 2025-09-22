By the Numbers: Ryan Lindgren

Kraken general manager Jason Botterill upheld his commitment to better his team defensively when he signed free agent defender Ryan Lindgren to a four-year contract in July.

Through the better part of six NHL seasons, Lindgren has proven he can be counted on to play big minutes at a high level. The 27-year-old blocks shots; defends the most dangerous areas of the ice; and last season, was part of the league’s best penalty kill as measured by Net PK% (a metric that includes success rate both in preventing goals by your opponent and scoring goals even when short-handed).

But when your job is to prevent things from happening, how do you notice the details of what a player like Lindgren does on ice to help his team?

Let’s dig in.

Stopping the Attack

One of the first things fans think about when they think about defense is blocked shots. Kraken fans won’t have to change that line of thought when it comes to Lindgren and that’s a good thing. Among Kraken defenders who played at least 200 minutes at 5-on-5, only Jamie Oleksiak blocked more shots per 60 minutes of play than Lindgren last season . In fact, across the league, Lindgren ranked 66th out of 273 defenders with that much ice time in blocked shots -- putting him in the 76th percentile.