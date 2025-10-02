Running with Color: Kraken + Brooks Shoe Design

Where to start about just how cool the new shoe is? The vote here is on the anchor patches on the back outer heels of the new shoe, announced on Thursday and available for purchase on Monday at seattlehockeyteamstore.com. The base of the patch is the Ice Blue, the lighter shade of the hue that really pops in the now-iconic Kraken “S”. The anchor is a simple but strong Midnight Blue mark that will have any number of shoe owners raising their heels to check just how great it looks before starting their first run in the Ghost 17 model.

“I visited the Kraken store and I saw the anchor everywhere, right?” said Fuson during a recent conversation. “It is clearly a consumer favorite. Additionally, both of our brands are based in Seattle. The anchor speaks to a fisherman's history and that we live and work near the water. It opens the shoe design to new audiences, while for Kraken fans, the anchor overlay is one of the easter eggs you discover with the shoe.”

Selecting Universal Color, ‘Varsity-esque’ Play

Midnight blue uppers were Fuson’s choice, per being a “universal color,” popular with women and men. It concurrently provides the ideal shoe tongue backdrop for white laces that feel nautical to the touch and view, along with offering a razor-sharp contrast of an Ice-Blue-colored Brooks logo and a trio of Ice-Blue lace eyelets on each side of the footwear.

“It's always fun to have that kind of varsity-esque play of the rich blue,” said Fuson, who clearly had all sorts of fun moments over six months of hard work designing and building samples of the Kraken Ghost 17. “That was a big part of why we wanted to choose this kind of darker upper. Playing up the Ice-Blue components is super fun and connects well to the Kraken color scheme. Then, the little pop of red amplifies our brand and the Kraken story of the red glare of the eye.”

About Fuson’s mention of “easter eggs,” the Ghost 17 model happily – maybe not by mere coincidence? – has lower side soles that have three-dimensional ridged gradients that most definitely suggest Puget Sound waves. And here’s the best part: there are embedded Ice-Blue-turns-into-Midnight-Blue flares on the inner and outer lower soles that can easily be imagined as tentacles, even if that is not a direct intention of Fuson and her staff.