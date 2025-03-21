1,000 and Counting  – and Looking Back

Staying Power at Work and Home

There are many reasons why Bob Woods will be cycling through his NHL squad’s in-game defensive pairs for the 1,000th time Saturday night against the division rival Oilers, marking the historic occasion with the tall task of factoring the matchups with all-world players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the ice.

But it says here one of biggest clues to Woods’ longevity and success was on the phone from Utica this week. Their love story has fueled Woods’ hockey dream and made it a full realization that included AHL Calder Cup titles as a head coach, assistant coach and player, plus winning a Kelly Cup as a player in the ECHL.

“When I first met Bob, it was after I had dated one guy for a very long time,” said Mary Sue Woods, who at that time was teaching second grade in the early stages of a career teaching elementary classes and taking on special education responsibilities (she has degrees in both disciplines and many former students keep in touch on Facebook). “When my family, who all still live here in Utica, saw the way I was caring about Bob, they were asking ‘What going on with you, we’ve never seen you like this.’ We fell in love. My parents were apprehensive. They thought I would marry a doctor or lawyer ... but a hockey player?”

At one of the team’s hotels this week, Bob Woods frequent grin was flashing and his could have been twinkling but can’t verify because the smile was so big.

“She has had no idea what she was getting into,” said Bob. “She knew I was a farmer from Saskatchewan. I presented the farming option. She chose hockey, and she's been along for the ride the whole way.”

Goaltender Definition and Falling in Love

One thing that has changed is Mary Sue knows more about hockey these days, with her husband’s full-throttled involvement and both sons playing the sport in every new town, Older son Brendan (selected in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft by none other than then-Carolina GM Ron Francis, playing in seven NHL games for the Hurricanes and more than 300 in the AHL).

“I had never been to a hockey game,” said Mary Sue during our phone conversation. “I didn't even know what a goaltender was, so Bob told me on the night we met ... I was out at a bar one night after a wedding, and the whole [Utica] team was there. My girlfriend dated one of the players from the year before. She knew some of the guys and Bob was there. Somebody introduced us and he thought my name sounded like a farm name because he was born and raised on a farm. I'm like, ‘No, that's not it.’ Then we kept running into each other. I saw him at the grocery store and again at a bar another night. We became friends first. After a few months, he asked me out ... we just fell in love very quickly. We didn’t want to be apart for the next season.”