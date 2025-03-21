1,000 and Counting  – and Looking Back

EDMONTON – When Kraken assistant coach Bob Woods met his wife, Mary Sue, it didn’t take long for them to know they belong together in this life. They started dating January 1991 in Utica, NY, during Bob’s third American Hockey League season as a defenseman and 1988 draft pick of the New Jersey Devils. Two months later they were engaged and got married that August. What was less clear is exactly where they would be sticking together, loving each other and raising two sons, Brendan and Colin.
As it turns out, the “where” has been multiple and staggeringly plural: Bob played in eight states and one country (Austria) over 15 seasons as a pro hockey player, then eight states and one country (Canada) in 28 seasons as a coach. It adds up to 12 different states, three countries, 17 cities/towns and 55 separate lines on the widely used reference website, HockeyDB.com, to list all of Woods’ signing, hirings, trades, and promotions as both player and coach, plus even four summertime seasons as a pro roller hockey player.
Woods’ most impressive number rings up four digits Saturday night when the Kraken face the Oilers here in Edmonton. Woods will be behind the bench for his 1,000th game as an NHL assistant coach. Everybody in the Kraken organization is happy for him and greatly respects how Woods is as relevant with today’s players as he was back in his October 2009 debut with the Washington Capitals, just months removed from leading the Caps’ AHL affiliate Hershey Bears to the Calder Cup title. He’s in his first year working with the likes of Adam Larsson, Vince Dunn, Brandon Montour, Jamie Oleksiak, Ryker Evans and Josh Mahura, but 2024-25 marks his 13th season as an NHL assistant specializing in working daily with the defensive corps along with handling shared power play duties at stops in Washington, Anaheim, Buffalo, Minnesota and Seattle.