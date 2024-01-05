Bjorkstrand Earns All-Star Nod

When forward Oliver Bjorkstrand was acquired in a trade during the summer of 2022, the Kraken’s newest All-Star was on his honeymoon in South Africa. Seattle GM Ron Francis interrupted the trip, briefly and respectfully, to let the former Columbus Blue Jacket know he was heading west. A season and a half later, Bjorkstrand was officially announced Thursday as Seattle’s representative at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3 that crowns a weekend of festivities in the hockey-mad city of Toronto.
“I’m excited and honored,” said Bjorkstrand, a modest athlete with an elite shot and equally high-skill passing portfolio. “I certainly was not thinking about [making an All-Star game] when I first heard about the trade, just thinking about the change and new team.”
Bjorkstrand heard the news from Dave Hakstol just before the team’s morning skate on Thursday. The Kraken winger, in a conversation just off the ice, said he was going to let his wife and parents know as soon as he got to the locker room and his phone.