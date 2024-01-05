Bjorkstrand Earns All-Star Nod

“My dad is probably going to be the most happy,” said Bjorkstrand, smiling about his father, Todd, a Minnesota native who was a prolific scorer for over 14 seasons in the Danish pro league. “We have always connected with hockey. It will be pretty cool to tell him.”

After coming back from surgery in the summer of 2022, the trade acquisition from Columbus came on strong in the 2023 calendar year playing on a line with center Yanni Gourde and left wing Eeli Tolvanen (who joined the lineup on New Year’s Day). Bjorkstrand finished the year with 20 goals, with 16 of those tallied beginning on Jan. 1. He added 25 assists on the year and scored four playoff goals, including both goals in the thrilling Kraken Game 7 road win over defending champ Colorado in the first round.

“I’m happy for Ollie,” said Hakstol, “His play in the last month has been exceptional. It’s certainly well-deserved and he and his line have been consistent and productive all season.”

Bjorkstrand enters Thursday’s match-up with Ottawa as the Kraken’s second-leading scorer with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 38 games. He is also second-best for goals (behind Jared McCann) and assists (only Vince Dunn has more).

The 28-year-old right wing played in his 500th regular season NHL game last Friday in a 2-1 overtime win, earning primary assists on both Seattle goals. He’s been especially lethal on the power play, notching four goals and eight assists. He’s on track to outperform his career-high of 57 points during the 2021-22 season, his last with Columbus.

“His creativity and hockey sense will be good additions to our forward group,” said GM Ron Francis, clearly prescient when the trade was announced.

Francis has consistently praised Bjorkstrand for the small details of his game throughout the 2022-23 season, carrying into this year, whether it was winning 50-50 puck battles in the defensive zone, creating scoring chances for teammates, or quick-releasing his elite shot when opportunities presented that option.