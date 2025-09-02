‘Big Jump’ for Catton

All-in commitment to improved strength and stamina, over the last two summers and during his final juniors season, is paying dividends on the ice for the highly regarded Kraken prospect

Hero 1920x1080
By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

Seattle’s 2024 first-round draft pick, Berkly Catton, worked out and skated at Kraken Community Iceplex all last week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. He has been laser-focused all summer on improving his strength and stamina since finishing a junior career punctuated by winning the 2025 Canadian Hockey League Sportsman of the Year honors after a 109-point regular season (38 goals, 71 assists) and a 42-point postseason (11 goals, 31 assists).

Not resting on his accomplishments is per usual for Catton, who will be given the full opportunity to make the Kraken roster coming out of training camp.

“Every summer, every hockey player is working toward building more stamina,” said Catton Friday following an ice session. “It’s such an important part of our game. That’s something I wanted to improve on because it allows you to play at your best every shift. I’ve always looked at getting a little stronger and quicker every offseason, but I have made a big jump in that department this whole past year [in season and summer] working with the organization. I spent a lot of time in the gym, and I can really feel the improvements on the ice right now.”

Kraken GM Jason Botterill is certainly pleased to hear that: “Any 19-year-old who wants to advance to the NHL needs to work on stamina and strength. You don’t want to be tired late on a shift against top players. One point for Berkly is about building strength to utilize his speed and get the puck right away on shifts.”

Knowing ‘Right Steps to Fully Reach Potential’

Catton said his last two summers since the 2024 NHL Draft, plus keeping in conversation with player development and the strength and conditioning staff throughout last season with WHL Spokane, have produced “the biggest improvements because I have learned so much from the Kraken about what it takes to be a pro. I know the right steps to take to fully reach my potential.”

Catton has followed the training plan for building endurance by using bikes more than dryland running since he is on the ice as much as possible. This summer, he skated informally with other elite players. As a Saskatoon, SK, native, he had the chance to skate with “a pretty competitive 4-on-4 league” this summer to build a level of hockey stamina only skating can provide.

“There's nothing that can totally replace hockey shape, getting up and down the ice,” said Catton, who speaks to his training regimen like a multi-year veteran. “I think the [Saskatoon] league was good to stay in hockey shape as best as I could.”

Hero 1920x1080 (1)

‘Showcase’ Stop for Catton and Nyman

Catton is taking a short break this time, taking a flight to meet another fast-rising Kraken prospect, Finnish winger Jani Nyman. The duo is attending the 15th annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase on Tuesday and Wednesday in Arlington, VA. The event, sponsored by the National Hockey League Players’ Association and Upper Deck, gathers top potential rookies to be photographed for their first NHL/NHLPA-licensed hockey cards.

Catton and Nyman are familiar with each other from previous development camps and last fall’s Kraken training camp, but Wednesday will be a chance for future teammates to engage in 1-on-1 time and to compare notes about their summers, including the rigorous conditioning workouts they pursued in preparation to compete for a roster spot when camp opens last this month. Seattle is one of just three NHL teams to have a pair of attendees at the showcase (Nashville and the New York Islanders are the others).

Taking the Longer View

To Catton’s point about continuing his strength work (weight training and other modalities) during his 2024-25 WHL Spokane season, he said the results take time: “It's not something that improves overnight or over a month or even two months of time. It’s a long process. You are gradually seeing improvements. It has been great to increase my power. It’s fun to be in the gym, and then you go on the ice and you feel a little faster. I'm shooting pucks in my backyard this summer and feel stronger. Stuff like that brings it to life.”

Catton said on-ice he feels much more prepared and able to win the 50/50 puck battles that present themselves every shift in elite levels of hockey.

“Having a bit of extra weight and a bit of extra strength goes a long way to protecting the puck,” said Catton. “Another big thing is having that extra step from the strength and stamina work. Not being the biggest guy in the world, it's not always easy to use your body. Sometimes you need that little bit of extra speed or extra step.”

