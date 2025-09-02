‘Big Jump’ for Catton

Seattle’s 2024 first-round draft pick, Berkly Catton, worked out and skated at Kraken Community Iceplex all last week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. He has been laser-focused all summer on improving his strength and stamina since finishing a junior career punctuated by winning the 2025 Canadian Hockey League Sportsman of the Year honors after a 109-point regular season (38 goals, 71 assists) and a 42-point postseason (11 goals, 31 assists).

Not resting on his accomplishments is per usual for Catton, who will be given the full opportunity to make the Kraken roster coming out of training camp.

“Every summer, every hockey player is working toward building more stamina,” said Catton Friday following an ice session. “It’s such an important part of our game. That’s something I wanted to improve on because it allows you to play at your best every shift. I’ve always looked at getting a little stronger and quicker every offseason, but I have made a big jump in that department this whole past year [in season and summer] working with the organization. I spent a lot of time in the gym, and I can really feel the improvements on the ice right now.”

Kraken GM Jason Botterill is certainly pleased to hear that: “Any 19-year-old who wants to advance to the NHL needs to work on stamina and strength. You don’t want to be tired late on a shift against top players. One point for Berkly is about building strength to utilize his speed and get the puck right away on shifts.”

Knowing ‘Right Steps to Fully Reach Potential’

Catton said his last two summers since the 2024 NHL Draft, plus keeping in conversation with player development and the strength and conditioning staff throughout last season with WHL Spokane, have produced “the biggest improvements because I have learned so much from the Kraken about what it takes to be a pro. I know the right steps to take to fully reach my potential.”

Catton has followed the training plan for building endurance by using bikes more than dryland running since he is on the ice as much as possible. This summer, he skated informally with other elite players. As a Saskatoon, SK, native, he had the chance to skate with “a pretty competitive 4-on-4 league” this summer to build a level of hockey stamina only skating can provide.

“There's nothing that can totally replace hockey shape, getting up and down the ice,” said Catton, who speaks to his training regimen like a multi-year veteran. “I think the [Saskatoon] league was good to stay in hockey shape as best as I could.”