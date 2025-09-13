Growing Up and Growing as Kraken Together 

Though a Kraken draft class apart, prospects Berkly Catton and Caden Price have fewer than six months’ age difference, with Price one of the youngest players selected in the 2023 NHL Draft. Growing up in Saskatoon, SK, they played together at times, starting with Under-12 Peewee AA teams and last winter as Team Canada teammates during the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. They have been opponents, too, most recently in the Western Hockey League with Catton starring for Spokane and Price a stellar defenseman for Kelowna and Lethbridge.

Over the summer, they were both participating in a Saskatoon 4-on-4 league featuring NHL players and top draft choices. But as Price tells it, his buddy Catton did not pick him when teams were being selected.

“He didn't want to take me,” said Price with a slight grin as Catton flashed a huge smile. “He passed on me. Later on, when the playoffs came around, I made sure that we won versus him ... the semifinals against his team, there's no way we're losing that game. I took it pretty personally for sure [tongue firmly in cheek]. You know we came out with the win.”

Any explanation, Berk?

“He went a little higher in the draft than we anticipated,” Catton said, still smiling. “Another friend of ours, Kevin Korchinski [the former WHL Seattle Thunderbirds star and Chicago Blackhawks prospect] and I were captains, and we couldn’t get Pricer. But I think next year, we’ll be able to get him.”

Close Friends Swap Scouting Reports

The two Saskatoon pals live within a three-minute drive of each other and are part of a long-time local friend group on their phones. While ribbing about the summer rivalry, both are happy to praise each other’s skill set and hockey mind. Plus, Price did concede Catton has the better music playlist, all discussed in the video accompanying this article.

“His vision on the ice is definitely one of the best I've seen,” said Price about Catton. “He’s a really cerebral hockey player ... He comes out of turns really well, able to hold speed, keep speed and make everybody around him a better player.”

Catton returned the favorable scouting report: “With Pricer, he's a guy you don't want to go up against ... it’s never fun. He's such a good skater and has such a good stick ... I think his offensive side is really high-end too. He can make plays.”

Laxdal’s Take on Duo, Plus Rookie Camp Opens

Coachella Valley Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal and his staff supervised Thursday’s opening day of Kraken Rookie Camp in the first of two practices ahead of the NHL Rookie Showcase games versus Vancouver this weekend -- Saturday at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett (6 p.m. puck drop) and Sunday at the Kraken Community Iceplex.