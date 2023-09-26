News Feed

final buzzer calgary at seattle/seattle at calgary split squad

Final Buzzer: The Halves of It
3 game essentials kraken at flames/flames at kraken split squad

Flames at Kraken 7pm | Kraken at Flames 6pm
Jobs Fair: Competition Begins

Jobs Fair: Competition Begins
Allies in Sport and Play

Allies in Sport and Play
Quiet Confidence

Quiet Confidence
Gone Camping

Gone Camping
Studying Schultz

Studying Schultz
Early Forecast

Early Forecast
uncharted philipp grubauer

Uncharted: Philipp Grubauer
third annual sports sampling camp with king county play equity coalition

Sports Smorgasbord
gourde bjorkstarnd tolvanen line effectiveness

What a Gourde Line!
vince dunn signs four year contract

It's Dunn!
head coach dave hakstol extended through 2025 26 season

Kraken Extend Hakstol Through 2025-26 Season
one roof foudation launches sustainability externship program

Students for Sustainability
what is next for prospects after development camp

The Next Steps
2023 nhl kraken free agency blog

2023 NHL Free Agency Blog
kraken reward will borgen with new two year contract plus add forward pierre edouard bellemare

Borgen Rising
brian dumoulin kailer yamamoto speak with seattle media for first time

Seattle Success Story

Analytics With Alison: Dumoulin Deep Dive

One of the newest members of the Kraken, Brian Dumoulin brings a steadying defensive presence on and off the ice

AnalyticsWithAlison_2568x1444
By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

There’s a new veteran face among the group of Kraken defenders and that’s two-time Stanley Cup winner, Brian Dumoulin. After signing a two-year contract with Seattle this summer, the veteran with ten years of NHL experience under his belt is expected to bring a stout defensive presence on the ice and strong leadership abilities off of it.

“He’s just a solid player,” said Justin Schultz who played with Dumoulin for five seasons in Pittsburgh. “He's just so responsible. He’s got good poise with the puck. He kind of does it all. I know how much he's going to help our team…he’s such a great addition for us.”

Dumoulin did have a career high in points last season, (1-24-25), but when it comes to playing defense, it’s about a lot more than points.

So what exactly can Kraken fans expect to see from the newest blue liner beyond the box score?

Let’s dig in.

As they saying goes, “good defense is when you don’t get noticed.” Dumoulin prides himself on being an example of that.

He’s a player that doesn’t take a lot of penalties and has a good stick. Last season, according to Sportlogiq, Dumoulin was among the better defenders at blocked passes per 20 minutes of play (4.22); and when it came to battling for loose pucks, in Pittsburgh, only Dumoulin’s partner, Kris Letang, was more effective at regaining possession than Dumoulin (26.7% success rate, even strength).

But, equally important to gaining possession is what you do with the puck afterwards. And in that regard, Dumoulin brings a proven ability to move the puck effectively.

Last year in Pittsburgh, among blueliners who played at least 500 minutes, only Marcus Pettersson (74.5%) had a higher success rate of passes in the defensive zone than Dumoulin (73.7%). That means pucks stayed on his team’s sticks quite a bit when the 32-year-old was moving the puck in his own end of the ice.

“He's so responsible, he's never out of position,” Schultz said. “I think fans will notice his poise on breakouts and with the puck. That’s something you really don't think about because he's so good defensively, but he's really good with the puck and can make some good plays under pressure which isn't easy to do these days.”

Equally important is to put the puck on teammate’s sticks in the attack zone. And Dumoulin has proven he can do that as well. Last season, no Penguin defender had a better success rate when it came to even strength passing than “Dumo” (70.1%) and 24 of those passes ended up setting up goals.

But again, it’s not just in games that the Kraken hope to see the Biddeford, ME native contribute. This is a player who knows what it takes to win championships, and that point wasn’t lost on Schultz who was “pumped” to learn he’d be reunited with his friend.

“He’s just another source for a young guy to look up to and ask questions,” Schultz said. “(They’ll) see how he treats his body and prepares for games. It's great having him here and he’s going to do great for us.”

Schultz isn’t the only connection that Dumoulin has coming into Seattle. Ron Francis was part of the development staff when Carolina drafted Dumoulin out of Boston College, and the two left lasting impressions on one another. Dumoulin knows assistant coach Jay Leach and they were in touch over the summer. There were also conversations between the player and head coach Dave Hakstol who’s liked what he’s seen and heard from one of the newest Kraken players thus far.

“He’s been a good player in this league,” Hakstol said. “He’s not that old but he’s played a lot of hockey in this league. He’s coming off of a summer where he’s had the opportunity to have a full summer, to feel healthy, to train, to be in his routine. We’re seeing the results of that right now – he looks really good, he’s moving really well, he’s a confident player right now.

“I know we’re only a couple days into camp but those are things that jump out at you.”