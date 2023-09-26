News Feed

Al Kinisky Named Kraken Radio Color Analyst

Former Seattle Thunderbird joins Everett Fitzhugh on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR FM

SEATTLE, Wash. — Sept. 25, 2023 — Today, Sports Radio 93.3 KJR FM in partnership with the Seattle Kraken, announced that Al Kinisky has been named the color analyst for Seattle Kraken radio broadcasts.

With four decades of hockey experience as a player, coach and color commentator, Kinisky joins Everett Fitzhugh and Mike Benton on the Kraken Audio Network for the NHL’s 32nd Franchise’s third season.

“It is an honor to join Everett and Mike on the radio broadcast,” commented Kinisky. “It’s been incredible to watch the impact that the Kraken has had in just two seasons, and I want to continue to entertain and inform fans across the region. Hockey games can be a real rollercoaster of emotions and I hope we can bring them inside the booth with us every game.”

Originally born and raised in the Vancouver, BC area, Kinisky has lived in the Seattle area for over three decades, where he and his wife have raised their two boys.

He first came to Seattle to play for the Seattle Thunderbirds in 1989 after spending a year in Northern Saskatchewan playing for the Nipawin Hawks. With the Thunderbirds he totaled 83 points (27 goals, 56 assists) in 149 regular-season games. In 1990, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 3rd round, 52nd overall. 

“I’m happy to have Al join our team and the Kraken Audio Network,” said Everett Fitzhugh, Seattle Kraken radio play-by-play announcer. “Al is very well connected and respected in the Seattle hockey community, and I look forward to him helping us to grow the game and the love for the Kraken in Seattle, the Pacific Northwest and beyond.”

After his professional playing career came to an end, Kinisky worked in the tech industry whilst also playing, coaching, and working as the Color Analyst for the Everett Silvertips radio broadcasting team for a decade.

Kraken fans can listen to Everett, Al and Mike all season long on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR FM and 950 AM during the preseason.

