Canucks (37-15-6) vs. Kraken (23-21-11)  | 7:00 p.m.

Ongoing homestand queues up Pacific leader Vancouver Thursday and wild-card competitor Minnesota Saturday. Net-front presence and continued PK success both needed

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

One: ‘Getting the Puck Inside’

Kraken leading goal scorer (both this season and the franchise’s growing history) Jared McCann rings up a significant share of goals with an elite shot that he works on every summer to improve such elements as quicker release or, an obsession during the summer of 2023, shooting the puck while off balance to simulate opponents (usually defensemen) pushing, shouldering and colliding in front of the goal crease.

Yet on McCann’s 23rd and 24th goals of the year in Monday’s one-standings-point-earned overtime loss to Detroit that opened a crucial six-game homestand, it was not McCann's shot that fully fueled the scores. The bigger part of the equation was McCann’s no-fear willingness to position himself net-front in the offensive.

The first goal Monday was on the power play and did in fact feature a McCann windup and slam to beat Detroit’s Alex Lyon (who mostly stymied other Kraken shooters all game). But the reason for the power play strike was because McCann drew a penalty against a Red Wings defender, Ben Chiarot, who was attempting to muscle McCann out of the crease area.

DET@SEA: McCann scores goal against Alex Lyon

On McCann’s second goal, the Seattle forward stationed himself in front of the aforementioned Lyon. Detroit foes hassled him but McCann held his ice and battled for the puck sent net-front, managing a first close-in shot that Lyon kicked away but couldn’t control. McCann used a skate to corral the loose puck, then kicked it to his stick blade for a redirection between the goaltender’s leg pads. Seattle needs plenty of such net-front handiwork –and footwork – to collect standings points on this home-stay and beyond.

DET@SEA: McCann scores goal against Alex Lyon

“You've got to get the puck inside and we did that today,” said Hakstol after the President's Day game.

Two: Art of Penalty Killing

It might not be a primary reason why fans watch hockey – though fans at Climate Pledge Arena seem to always appreciate a successful two minutes of holding off opposing power plays  – but watching Seattle’s top penalty killers on game nights is always worth appreciating. Fan favorite Brandon Tanev leads all Seattle forwards with an average of 2:34 shorthanded time on ice per game. PK partner Alex Wennberg, who also draws assignments on the power play, averages 2:19 of shorthanded time and nearly two minutes on the power play. Both Tanev and Wennberg display every night why the SEA coaching staff trusts both players. Same for the stellar work of defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (3:03 time on ice) and Adam Larsson (2:55), who are first over the boards among D-men to kill penalties and keep potential wins alive.

Three: Know the Foe: Vancouver on Three-Game Losing Streak

Division rival Vancouver has dramatically turned around its fortunes this season, moving from 2023 playoff also-rans to first place in the Pacific Division and the top record in the Western Conference as a virtual lock to be among West teams that will gain home-ice advantage for the first round and maybe more. But right now the Canucks are reeling this week, losing a 5-2 lead after Monday night to fall in a road contest 10-7, giving up seven third-period goals. Then VAN dropped a 3-1 decision in Colorado Tuesday night. All said, Vancouver still leads defending Cup champs Vegas by 10 standings points and features one 30-goal scorer, Brock Boeser (31), and two more in striking distance, Elias Pettersson (29) and J.T. Miller (28), plus 24-year-old All-Star defenseman and captain Quinn Hughes with 57 assists  (25 on the power play).

