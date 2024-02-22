Canucks (37-15-6) vs. Kraken (23-21-11)  | 7:00 p.m.

One: ‘Getting the Puck Inside’

Kraken leading goal scorer (both this season and the franchise’s growing history) Jared McCann rings up a significant share of goals with an elite shot that he works on every summer to improve such elements as quicker release or, an obsession during the summer of 2023, shooting the puck while off balance to simulate opponents (usually defensemen) pushing, shouldering and colliding in front of the goal crease.

Yet on McCann’s 23rd and 24th goals of the year in Monday’s one-standings-point-earned overtime loss to Detroit that opened a crucial six-game homestand, it was not McCann's shot that fully fueled the scores. The bigger part of the equation was McCann’s no-fear willingness to position himself net-front in the offensive.

The first goal Monday was on the power play and did in fact feature a McCann windup and slam to beat Detroit’s Alex Lyon (who mostly stymied other Kraken shooters all game). But the reason for the power play strike was because McCann drew a penalty against a Red Wings defender, Ben Chiarot, who was attempting to muscle McCann out of the crease area.