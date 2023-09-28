3 Game Essentials | Canucks at Kraken | 7 p.m.

One: Vetting the Vets

Alternate captains Yanni Gourde and Jaden Schwartz, along with Brandon Tanev, Alex Wennberg, and Oliver Bjorkstrand, among others are expected to suit up on forward lines for Thursday’s home preseason game with Vancouver. On defense, look for Jamie Oleksiak and Justin Schultz in the lineup, though Oleksiak may work alongside American Hockey League all-star and member of the Kraken’s inaugural 2021 draft class Ryker Evans and Schultz pairs with Jaycob Megna. Philipp Grubauer and Joey Daccord are expected to be the goalies. Daccord gets another chance to make his case for the backup goalie role while Chris Driedger will presumably have to wait until Monday’s home game against Edmonton.

Two: Know Your Lines

One question on fans’ minds and likely some Kraken players is will the coaching staff keep the 2023 playoff lines together? Monday’s preseason home opener revealed one jewel: Matty Beniers centering Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann. The trio racked up numerous scoring chances (also have done the same in team scrimmages) and Beniers scored with Eberle setting the screen. That group sits out tonight to make room for roster competition, but with Gourde, Bjorkstrand, and Eeli Tolvanen in the lineup maybe fans get to see the trio that excelled in the last spring's Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tolvanen played with Shane Wright and Kailer Yamamoto in Monday’s road game, notching an assist. Andre Burakovsky returns for his first game action since February and will no doubt get some power play time. Yamamoto, who scored two power-play goals Monday and logged penalty-kill minutes, gets another game to prove his case.

Three: Prospect Watch

With a Kraken lineup heavy with veterans tuning up for the season start on Oct. 10 at Vegas, there are fewer spots for young players than in Monday’s split-squad doubleheader. Kraken faithful should expect to see playoff standout Tye Kartye once again. Kartye scored unassisted on the penalty kill, converting a takeaway into a goal with three seconds left in the second period Monday in Calgary. Good way to make his case for a roster spot. Shane Wright expects to slot in again tonight as does 2021 fifth-rounder Jacob Melanson. Melanson scored 50 goals and added 49 assists in juniors last season while continuing to play a physical game that matches well with his six-foot, 206-pound frame. Look for him net-front and in the corners Thursday night.