Beniers Praises Intensity on Camp First Day

Beniers said Lambert “put a big emphasis today on being a good defensive team, so we can get out of our own zone and go play offense. I think he's got us all pretty dialed in and on Day 1. So that's good.

After pushing the second split-squad group as hard as the first, Lambert was pleased, standing at the media podium outside the Kraken locker room.

“We mandated our players to come in to camp in good shape,” said Lambert. “We want players to work through adversity when they are tired. ... We want to be a working team. In order to do that, you've got to compete, you've got to work. They did a great job of that today.”

Sectoring the Campers: Who’s Here to Win NHL Jobs?

GM Jason Botterill talked to the media later in the morning and was equally quick to reference “some exhausted players out there” and to commend “it was a very difficult practice. There was a lot of intensity, a lot of battle out there.”

Botterill made a point to categorize three clusters of players on the ice for the split-squad workouts that lead up to the first preseason game Sunday night against Vancouver at Climate Pledge Arena:

The younger prospects looking to make a lasting impression before returning to their juniors teams, highlighted by 2025 first-rounder and No. 8 overall Jake O’Brien and fellow 2025 classmates, defensemen Blake Fiddler (second round) and Will Reynolds (third round). All three prospects just turned 18 between July and August.

The second group is players who are unlikely to make the opening roster (maximum of 23) but are making their bids for call-ups to the Kraken during the course of the season due to injuries, and this hockey year, the compact schedule with more game frequency, with the 2026 Winter Olympics swiping three weeks off the February calendar.

The third group is here to make the opening night roster on Oct. 9. Botterill specified AHL Coachella Valley leading goal scorer, Jani Nyman, and 2024 first-rounder Berkly Catton, as two prospects in a group that includes NHL-tested regulars with the Firebirds, and of course veteran NHLers from the 2025-26 season, along with free agent signees.

When asked about standouts at rookie camp, Botterill offered several names. “I thought the two games against Vancouver were great, especially the first game up in Everett. Just, you know, our ability to come back in that game, I think what got you excited is just the speed that Berkly [Catton] showed through the neutral zone, his willingness to shoot ... You can certainly see [Nyman] is a player that has come into camp with the goal of ‘I’m making the team making the team’ ... On the back end. I thought a player like [defenseman] Caden Price did very well in the two games. Ville Ottavainen has come in great shape. I think goaltending continues to be a strength in our prospect pool, I thought both Victor Ostman and Nikke Kokko did a nice job.