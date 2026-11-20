The LA Kings are kickstarting the holiday season with the gift of hockey!

Beginning Nov. 28, the Kings will host a 5-game homestand at Crypto.com Arena before returning for an additional home game on Dec. 12. From exciting matchups, to theme nights and exclusive ticket pack items, each game offers something for every fan.

Check out the different ways to attend the Kings’ upcoming home games:

Nov. 28 vs. Anaheim Ducks, presented by Mammoth Mountain

Single Game Ticket

The Freeway Faceoff is back. Purchase a single game ticket and watch the Kings and the Anaheim Ducks go head-to-head in an ultimate rivalry showdown at Crypto.com Arena!

Dec. 1 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Top Gun Ticket Pack

Calling all Top Gun fans! The Kings are offering a Top Gun-inspired Bailey bobblehead through their Dec. 1 ticket pack. Cheer on the Kings to victory against the Golden Knights and collect Top Gun memorabilia the same night.

Single Game Ticket

Start December off strong with a ticket purchase to a thrilling Pacific Division matchup. Rally behind the Kings as they face the Golden Knights for the second time this season and look to split the series following their overtime road defeat on Oct. 10.

Dec. 3 vs. Minnesota Wild

Lakers Ticket Pack

The Kings are celebrating their basketball neighbors on Dec. 3 with the Lakers ticket pack! Starting at $38, fans can secure a ticket and add a Lakers retro shooting shirt to their wardrobe.

Single Game Ticket

With a single game ticket option, fans can still experience the Kings x Lakers collab held throughout Crypto.com Arena. Whether it be a photo-op and meet-and-greet with the Laker Girls or Bailey wearing a Lakers Jersey, those in attendance will feel the hometown camaraderie between the two teams.

Dec. 5 vs. Utah Mammoth

Single Game Ticket

It’s Kids Night with Peanuts®! Snag a single game ticket and experience a gameday full of family-fun with a Woodstock bobblehead giveaway upon entry, Peanuts® merchandise at the Team LA store and so much more!

Dec. 9 vs. San Jose Sharks

Bobblehead Ticket Pack

Be there December 9 as the Kings host Marvel Night at Crypto.com Arena. Starting at $51, fans can watch their heroes on the rink and secure a one-of-a-kind, Doctor Doom-inspired Adrian Kempe bobblehead with the game’s ticket pack offering!

Single Game Ticket

Looking to just purchase a single game ticket? Fans can still enjoy a night full of Marvel moments with a comic book poster giveaway, Marvel specialty jerseys up for auction at the Kings Care Foundation booth, and exclusive Marvel apparel available at the Team LA store.

Dec. 12 vs. Vancouver Canucks

While not a part of the 5-game homestand, the Kings Dec. 12 game against the Canucks continues the block-buster lineup of themes and promotions slated for this holiday season!

ELF™ Plushie Ticket Pack

ELF™ Night is coming to Crypto.com Arena! Join the festivities early and grab a ticket and an ELF™ plushie through the Dec.12 ticket pack. Pricing begins at $54.

Single Game Ticket

Outside of the ticket pack, the ELF™ takeover game features special activations including, but not limited to, a hat giveaway, a photo-op with 6’3” ELF™ plushies, a Kings Care Foundation toy drive, and themed merchandise at the Team LA store. Purchase a single game ticket and see what the night has in store for its attendees!

For those who enjoy both skating and watching hockey, explore additional ways to get tickets to the Dec. 1, 3, 5, 9 and 12 games through an exclusive LA Kings Holiday Ice Festival package presented by Coca-Cola. Click HERE for more information.