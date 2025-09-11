Frequently Asked Questions

How can I purchase a FanDuel Sports Network streaming subscription?

Local fans can purchase a streaming subscription via the FanDuel Sports Network app or by visiting FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Fans can purchase a season pass, monthly, or annual streaming package. Individual games are also available for purchase once live coverage begins. The FanDuel Sports Network app is available for download on many devices and on several living-room/connected-device platforms. Click HERE for a full list of supported devices.

Can I access FanDuel Sports Network through Prime Video?

Local Prime Video customers can sign up to stream FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. Visit Amazon.com/channels and search for FanDuel Sports Network to subscribe.

What are additional ways to watch FanDuel Sports Network?

Cable/Satellite/Streaming Provider: FanDuel Sports Network West is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers, including Spectrum (Ch. 320), DIRECTV (Ch. 692), Cox (Ch. 1037 in Santa Barbara; Ch. 1064 in Orange County; Ch. 1053 in Palos Verdes), and Fubo. Visit GetMyHomeTeams.com for options in your zip code. If you receive FanDuel Sports Network through your provider, you can stream games on the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com at no extra cost by signing in with your provider credentials.

Over-the-air TV network(s): A select number of FanDuel Sports Network’s game broadcasts are also shown on the local over-the-air channel, KCAL. Please check the broadcast schedule.

How can I watch the LA Kings outside the local broadcast territory?

Out-of-market package: Kings games are available on FanDuel Sports Network in Southern California and Hawaii. Fans outside the regional TV territory can subscribe to the NHL’s out-of-market Center Ice package to view games.

Have a question about FanDuel Sports Network?

For customer support, visit help.fanduelsportsnetwork.com

News Feed

2025 Training Camp Preview - Centers

2025 Training Camp Preview - Wingers

2025 Training Camp Preview - Right-Shot Defensemen

LA Kings Announce 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff Roster and Camp Schedule

2025 Training Camp Preview - Left-Shot Defensemen

An under the radar signing, Joel Armia is ready to bring his game to Los Angeles

LA Kings Announce U.S. National Broadcast Schedule; Start Time Updates

2025-26 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Hear from Alex Laferriere After Signing New Three-Year Contract

Kings Announce Key Promotional Games for 2025-26 Season!

 LA KINGS SUMMER SALE RETURNS TO LA KINGS TRAINING CENTER

2025 World Junior Summer Showcase Preview as Six Kings Prospects Head to Minneapolis

2025-26 Marquee Matchups

LA Kings and NHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

LA Kings Summer Activities

Register for a Free Women’s Coach and Referee Certification Event

LA Kings Sign Four Players to NHL Contracts

LA Kings Sign Goaltender Anton Forsberg