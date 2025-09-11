Frequently Asked Questions

Cable/Satellite/Streaming Provider: FanDuel Sports Network West is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers, including Spectrum (Ch. 320), DIRECTV (Ch. 692), Cox (Ch. 1037 in Santa Barbara; Ch. 1064 in Orange County; Ch. 1053 in Palos Verdes), and Fubo. Visit GetMyHomeTeams.com for options in your zip code. If you receive FanDuel Sports Network through your provider, you can stream games on the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com at no extra cost by signing in with your provider credentials.

Over-the-air TV network(s): A select number of FanDuel Sports Network’s game broadcasts are also shown on the local over-the-air channel, KCAL. Please check the broadcast schedule.