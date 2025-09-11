Frequently Asked Questions

How can I purchase a FanDuel Sports Network streaming subscription?
Local fans can purchase a streaming subscription via the FanDuel Sports Network app or by visiting FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Fans can purchase a season pass, monthly, or annual streaming package. Individual games are also available for purchase once live coverage begins. The FanDuel Sports Network app is available for download on many devices and on several living-room/connected-device platforms. Click HERE for a full list of supported devices.
Can I access FanDuel Sports Network through Prime Video?
Local Prime Video customers can sign up to stream FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. Visit Amazon.com/channels and search for FanDuel Sports Network to subscribe.
What are additional ways to watch FanDuel Sports Network?
Cable/Satellite/Streaming Provider: FanDuel Sports Network West is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers, including Spectrum (Ch. 320), DIRECTV (Ch. 692), Cox (Ch. 1037 in Santa Barbara; Ch. 1064 in Orange County; Ch. 1053 in Palos Verdes), and Fubo. Visit GetMyHomeTeams.com for options in your zip code. If you receive FanDuel Sports Network through your provider, you can stream games on the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com at no extra cost by signing in with your provider credentials.
Over-the-air TV network(s): A select number of FanDuel Sports Network’s game broadcasts are also shown on the local over-the-air channel, KCAL. Please check the broadcast schedule.
How can I watch the LA Kings outside the local broadcast territory?
Out-of-market package: Kings games are available on FanDuel Sports Network in Southern California and Hawaii. Fans outside the regional TV territory can subscribe to the NHL’s out-of-market Center Ice package to view games.
