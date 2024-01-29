Trust & Will Announces Partnership with the LA Kings

Trust & Will has announced a new partnership with the NHL’s LA Kings which designates Trust & Will as an official estate planning partner of the two-time Stanley Cup Champions. The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships enables the company to provide the franchise with invaluable financial education resources, while encouraging players and fans to create their own legacies with an estate plan.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with the LA Kings, a team that has a rich history and legacy in the world of hockey," stated Cody Barbo, the CEO and Founder of Trust & Will. "With the help of their platforms and loyal fan base, we aim to reach out to more families who may not fully understand the benefits of creating an estate plan."

As an official LA Kings partner, the Trust & Will logo will also be prominently featured on the ice during all of the team’s regular season home games at Crypto.com Arena, ensuring maximum exposure. Trust & Will will also enjoy digitally enhanced dasherboards and LED ribbon board signage throughout the Kings’ remaining 2023-2024 NHL home games, providing heightened brand visibility on game days.

The partnership extends to an upcoming LA Kings title night game for Women's History Celebration, which takes place on March 7, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena. While honoring women's contributions to sports and the LA community, Trust & Will is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the special game, adding a touch of flair to the significant event.

The partnership between the LA Kings and Trust & Will aims to champion the importance of estate planning, as nearly 60% of American adults have no will or trust. Trust & Will offers an easy and secure way to create estate plans and settle estates online, with the option to customize legal documents that adhere to individual state and county guidelines. Creating an estate plan allows you to specify your wishes when distributing assets, making healthcare decisions, and designating guardians for children and pets.

“In addition to providing our fans with thrilling on-ice moments, as an organization, we are also deeply committed to enriching the lives of our players and fans beyond the arena and this new partnership allows us to do just that,” said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. “Financial planning is a cornerstone of a secure future, and by introducing them to Trust & Will’s best-in-class resources, we are helping to ensure our community thrives in every aspect of life.”

Trust & Will is the official estate planning partner of the NWSL’s San Diego Wave FC, a professional women’s soccer team. Furthermore, the company has recently announced new brand ambassadors, NFL Quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, podcast host Kelly Stafford.

About Trust & Will

Trust & Will is simplifying estate planning and settlement with attorney-approved, legally valid documents and processes designed to adhere to individual state guidelines. Since 2017, we’ve helped hundreds of thousands of Trust & Will members leave their legacy with an affordable way to create an estate plan or settle the estate of a loved one. Our platform uses bank-level encryption that protects customer data and complies with the highest security standards, including SOC 2 and HIPAA. Trust & Will is a certified B Corporation and is the official estate planning benefit provider for AARP members, along with several leading financial institutions, who all believe in our mission of helping every family leave their legacy. To learn more, visit trustandwill.com.