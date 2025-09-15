5 Tournament Takeaways From 2025 Rookie Faceoff

Rookie Faceoff is in the books!
Rookie Camp isn't quite over, with practices tomorrow and Wednesday, but Sunday's victory over Anaheim was the last game the Kings rookies will play together as a group. The Kings finished the weekend with a 1-1 record, defeating the Ducks after falling to San Jose on Saturday in the tournament opener. There were definitely ups and downs this weekend. This article will focus on more of the former. It's a rookie tournament, after two team practices, and I don't see a ton of reason to shade anyone for that. Five standout notes below from the two games in Anaheim.
Agent Carter
That Carter George fella can play.
George only featured in one of the two games, so yeah, it’s maybe a little bit strange to list him up at the top here. But what a game it was. 38 shots faced, 37 saves. George was everything he was advertised to be in that start and it carried over from his strong start to the preseason in the OHL with Owen Sound. Between 90 minutes of OHL preseason action and 60 minutes at the Rookie Faceoff, George has stopped 84 of the 86 shots he’s faced. That’s a .977 save percentage.
What I really liked about George was something that Eric Stephens from The Athletic and I were talking about during the game. Sure, dazzling saves and there certainly were highlight-reel moments yesterday. But George made several difficult saves look routine with the way he anticipates plays and the way he’s able to track the puck. Just because a shot hits the Kings logo on the front of the jersey doesn’t mean it was a simple save. Sometimes, saves that look simple appear that way because of a goaltender who anticipated the play well. Saw that from George quite a bit this weekend. Very impressive.
What’s next for George will likely be limited opportunities during NHL training camp, but opportunities nonetheless. George played two periods in the preseason last year, both in relief, and with four goalies on NHL contracts in front of him, he could be in a similar boat here this fall. Still, he’s already impressed. While he’s coming into camp to make a statement, his options are somewhat limited with where he can play this season. Should he return to the OHL as expected, George will be one of the league’s top goaltenders once again, with another crack at the World Juniors on the horizon. It’s September 15, so it couldn’t be much earlier days, but George has done everything he possibly could have to this point to improve his stock.