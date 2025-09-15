5 Tournament Takeaways From 2025 Rookie Faceoff

Class of 2025 Impressions

Henry Brzustewicz also looked to be as advertised this weekend. He’s got a little bit of everything in his game. He moves pucks very crisply and looked very comfortable running a power play. He jumped up into the play at times and he’s clearly comfortable activating offensively. He’s got good size and didn’t seem uncomfortable defending, even if there's work there longer term. I also really liked how he stepped up for Liam Greentree, after Greentree was hit from behind into the boards in Game 1 versus San Jose. Those two – Greentree and Brzustewicz – had a dust up in the OHL last season and Greentree laughed that it seems to be behind them now. Brzustewicz spoke about a culture of standing up for teammates in London in the OHL. I really liked how he spoke about that moment.

All in all Brzustewicz was one of the players in the brightest spotlight this weekend. I thought he met the challenge.

Two other 2025 draft picks also participated this weekend and I thought Jan Chovan and Jimmy Lombardi both showed well of themselves. They are actually the kinds of players who I feel typically do not impress in these types of tournaments. 18-year-old rookies, I have often found, come in with the hype but rarely stand out in these types of tournaments. There are much older players, with more experience, and these games are typically a step up in pace and competition from where they played last season.

Those things might be true for Lombardi and Chovan but I noticed both. Chovan had a terrific assist against San Jose in Game 1. Protected the puck, delayed his pass and set up defenseman Parker Berge for a one-timer goal. Chovan looked composed and perhaps that’s because he’s played up in age with the Slovakian National Team.

For Lombardi, I didn’t see the same type of composure but not in a bad way. He looked to have a ton of energy, skated well and was very comfortable with the puck on his stick. Almost twitchy at times. I don’t know if this is fair, but maybe a little bit of Blake Lizotte in there. Smaller player who will have to get his hands dirty despite his size to make it up in levels. Saw some of those things in his game. Likely a long development path for Lombardi, but a good showing.

Make It Reign

Want to highlight two players who will likely make their professional debuts this season with the Ontario Reign who I liked – Jared Wright and Kenny Connors.

I see Wright as a very high-floor type of player. What I mean by that is the way he plays the game, I think, will translate very quickly and effectively to the professional ranks. He stepped right into the Ontario Reign lineup at the end of last season and was used in both playoff games against San Jose, quickly earning trust from now Boston Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm. He’s already an AHL player and his NHL path is one that he shouldn’t need to change a ton to hit. How much upside is there, say offensively? Not sure that’s every really been his game. But Wright can absolutely fly and he uses that speed to hunt pucks and forecheck. He was a menace chasing players down in the offensive end, creating chaos. Thought he showed out very, very well in both games.

Connors naturally had the hat trick in Game 2 and that makes headlines. But he made a bunch of plays that stood out for me. You ever watch a game, see a player make a little play that doesn’t lead to a goal or an assist, but just moves the needle positively for the Kings. Then you ask, who made that play? I found myself answering that question a lot with the name Kenny Connors. Thought he did a lot of good things. Professional hockey will definitely be a step up in competition for him and I’m excited to see how he makes the jump.