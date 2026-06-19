The LA Kings Celebrate Juneteenth

The LA Kings are proud to celebrate Juneteenth by continuing our commitment to fostering

representation and opportunity both on and off the ice. As we honor the significance of this

important holiday, we remain dedicated to creating meaningful experiences that help grow

the game of hockey within the Black community.

On June 17, the LA Kings hosted a special Juneteenth educational experience during our

Black, Silver & Bold Camp for the 40 participants. Led by Blake Bolden, the BSB program

creates opportunities for families and athletes of diverse backgrounds to connect with the

game of hockey while building community, confidence and greater representation within

the sport. During the camp, participants explored the origins and cultural importance of

Juneteenth, which resulted in thoughtful dialogue, personal reflection and a deeper

understanding of the importance of community, empathy and inclusion. To conclude this

event, participants enjoyed treats from Sweet Red Peach, a local Black-owned bakery

based in Inglewood.

Juneteenth is both a celebration and an opportunity for education, reflection and action.

The LA Kings are honored to continue building relationships and programs that help make

hockey more inclusive and accessible for future generations.