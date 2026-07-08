Erik Haula Excited For "Good Opportunity" On The Ice, Alongside Childhood Friend Armia in LA

Once the LA Kings were an option, early in unrestricted free agency, Erik Haula knew right away his first call would be to a friend from high school.
Someone who he had known for a long time. A family friend during his childhood. One of those guys who you knew his parents and he knew yours. Someone who was a couple of floors below him during classes growing up, just a couple of years apart by grade. It also turned out to be Haula’s roommate during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, someone who he formed an effective tandem with on the ice as well.
That person was Kings forward Joel Armia, his now teammate in Los Angeles.
“He was probably my first call when this came to fruition and was an option,” Haula said. “I obviously had a lot of questions, and he was my roommate in the Olympics, so we had a lot of time to talk about things in LA and when I was in Nashville, and vice versa. He’s helped tons, for sure.”
Whether or not Haula and Armia will unite on a line in Los Angeles remains to be seen. The Kings have more options and more unknowns than they’ve had up front in seasons past and how they choose to shape their higher-scoring forwards in the top-six will factor into where guys like Haula and Armia slot in. Creates a lot more excitement during training camp.
As teammates, though, Haula expressed a ton of excitement to be joining Armia in Los Angeles.
With the Kings, the word opportunity seemed to sum up why the fit was so strong. As Anze Kopitar departs the organization after a storied career, there is certainly an opening down the middle. In Haula, the Kings added a forward who can play both center and wing, blending offensive contributions alongside effective penalty killing and a responsible, 200-foot game. Will those traits fit in on the second line or the third line, at center or on the wing? We’ll soon find out. Either way, though, it’s an opportunity that excited Haula when he had his pick of teams this summer.
“Overall, the discussion has been that there’s good opportunity and we’re going to try different things out,” he said of his potential role in Los Angeles. “We have a pretty deep forward group, I would say, so I’m sure they’re going to try different things out and see what works the best. For me personally, it doesn’t really matter. I feel pretty confident that we’re going to make it work.”