LA Kings and NHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

The LA Kings and National Hockey League (NHL) have announced the club’s 84-game 2026-27 regular season schedule, slated to begin with a visit to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 8:00 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. This will be the third regular season contest played during the month of September in Kings franchise history, following back-to-back games against the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL Premiere Series on Sept. 29 & 30, 2007, in London, England.

The complete 2026-27 schedule can be found **here**.

Following two consecutive away contests to begin the season (Sept. 30 at COL and Oct. 3 at SJS), the Kings will play their home-opener on Tuesday, Oct. 6, when they host the Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings will play five of their 12 total games in the month of October in downtown Los Angeles, including against the Pacific Division rival Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Oct. 13. In total, the Kings will play in 10 back-to-back scenarios this upcoming season, including a home-and-home series against the Freeway Face-Off rival Anaheim Ducks on Friday, Nov. 27 (1:00 p.m. PT at Honda Center), and Saturday, Nov. 28 (6:00 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena).

The Kings will have two season-high seven-game homestands during the upcoming season, spanning Oct. 29 to Nov. 14 and from Dec. 30, 2026 to Jan. 13, 2027. Later in the campaign, the club will embark on its longest road trip of the season, a seven-game swing with stops in Nashville (Jan. 23), Florida (Jan. 24), Tampa (Jan. 26), Philadelphia (Jan. 28), Carolina (Jan. 30), Dallas (Feb. 8) and St. Louis (Feb. 9).

The season is further highlighted by a pair of home clashes with the reigning Clarence S. Campbell Bowl-winning Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 1 and April 8, the return of the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes on March 18, and a visit from the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin on Jan. 6.

Additional key dates are below:

Key Dates:

7/29 – Mini Plan On-Sale

8/12 – Season Ticket Member and American Express Pre-Sale

8/19 – Public On-Sale

Theme Nights and Giveaways coming soon!

For more information on tickets and Season Ticket Memberships, please visit lakings.com/memberships. Additional broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Tickets for the annual “Empire Classic” on Sept. 19 will be available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com. The best way to attend the Kings’ Sept. 23 and 26 preseason games at Crypto.com Arena is to secure your Season Ticket Membership today.