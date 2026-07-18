Your New LA Kings Jersey Numbers!

For starters, forward Scott Laughton will continue to wear number 21 with the Kings, which is what he wore after the trade deadline in the 2025-26 season. That was his number in Philadelphia, so it made sense to see that here as well.

Going on down the line, Mats Zuccarello wore 36 in Minnesota and Erik Haula wore 56 in Nashville. Both players have a long history with those numbers. In fact, both players have worn only that number at the NHL level. Zuccarello was also number 36 in Dallas and New York, while Haula was also number 56 in his six NHL stops before the Predators – Minnesota, Vegas, Florida, Carolina, Boston and New Jersey.

The last member of the LA Kings to wear number 36 was forward T.J. Tynan in the 2021-22 season and the last player to wear number 56 was defenseman Kurtis MacDermid.

For Corey Perry, you wondered where he might land after the well-traveled number 10 from last season was no longer an option. Perry wore number 10 to begin his career in Los Angeles. After he was traded to Tampa Bay in March, newly acquired forward Artemi Panarin switched to number 10 himself, which was his number in New York. With Panarin signing an extension along with the trade and Perry now coming back as a free agent, he needed to select a new number. He wore number 90 in Edmonton and he is set to become the first member of the LA Kings to ever wear number 90.

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson will wear number 64 this season, which will mark the first time in his career he’s worn that number. Gustafsson and Haula are both, ironically enough, career number 56 wearers. What a strange number to have two players signed in the same summer traditionally wear. Haula has more career NHL games played and I’m sure that factored into him getting to wear that number. Gustafsson has never worn number 64 in the NHL and would become the first King since Matt Luff in 2021 to wear that number.

Defenseman Scott Perunovich will go with a single-digit number – seven. Perunovich has previously worn numbers 26 and 48 in his NHL career but he wore number 7 with the AHL‘s Tucson Roadrunners last season as he put together a strong season at that level. That he was given number 7 for the upcoming season shows he’s in the mix to make the team. Perunovich would become the 24th player in franchise history to wear that number and the first since Kyle Burroughs in 2025.

For forwards Lane Pederson and Jan Jenik, both will come to Kings training camp for the first time, in hopes of competing for a roster spot. Pederson has worn several NHL numbers throughout his career and wore number 29 in Vancouver. For Jenik, he wore number 73 when he joined the Ontario Reign last season and he’ll now likely do so both in the NHL and the AHL. Should they play NHL games with the Kings, Pederson would take over number 29 from Pheonix Copley, who signed in Columbus this summer, while Jenik would be the first number 73 since Tyler Toffoli in 2020.

Rounding out the new numbers are three returning players who will have different NHL numbers this season.

For Taylor Ward and Jared Wright, both players played games in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs and both players will now have the opportunity to graduate into a full-time number at the NHL level.

Ward will wear number 17, which was vacated by forward Mathieu Joseph, who departed to Edmonton as a free agent this summer. Ward wore 17 during his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Wright will switch to number 25, which doesn’t seem to have a ton of history for him, so perhaps he changes again down the road as he gets more experience and some other players depart. He’s the first member of the Kings to wear number 25 since Brooks Laich.

Lastly, forward Francesco Pinelli will wear number 71 if he makes his NHL debut this season. Pinelli has worn 71 in the AHL with the Ontario Reign and would do the same in the NHL should he get that opportunity. He would be the first member of the Kings to wear number 71 since defenseman Austin Strand in 2022.

And those are your LA Kings numbers! How many of them will we see on the Opening Night roster? With the 2026-27 schedule dropped this week, we'll find out on September 30!