Kings Sign Forward Corey Perry To One-Year Contract

The LA Kings have signed forward Corey Perry to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1,000,000, and up to an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses, through the 2026-27 season.

Perry, 41, split the 2025-26 season between the Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning. With the Kings, Perry posted 11 goals and 28 points (11-17=28) in 50 games before picking up nine points (6-3=9) in 22 games with Tampa Bay to establish his 15th career 30-point season. The 6-3, 210-pound forward also skated in seven Stanely Cup Playoff games with the Lightning.

A Stanley Cup Champion with Anaheim in 2007, Perry re-joins the Kings as a veteran of 1,464 career NHL games, accumulating 465 goals and 972 points (465-507=972) over parts of 21 seasons split between the Anaheim Ducks (2005-19), Dallas Stars (2019-20), Montreal Canadiens (2020-21), Tampa Bay (2021-23, 2025-26), Chicago Blackhawks (2023-24), Edmonton Oilers (2024-25) and Kings (2025-26). His best NHL season came in the 2010-11 campaign where he registered 50 goals and 48 helpers for 98 points (50-48=98) with 14 power-play goals and league-leading 11 game-winning goals to earn Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy and Hart Trophy honors.

A four-time NHL All-Star, Perry has qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 18 of his 21 NHL seasons, having played in 244 career postseason contests in that span for the third-most in League history. Only Chris Chelios (266 GP) and Nicklas Lidstrom (263 GP) have skated in more postseason games than Perry. Over his playoff career, Perry has tallied 141 points (64-77=141), with 24 goals coming on the power-play for the third-most among active skaters behind Alex Ovechkin (31) and Evgeni Malkin (29). Of his 18 postseasons appearances, Perry has made it to the Stanley Cup Final six times (2007, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2024, 2025), notching 11 goals and 19 points (11-8=19) in 34 career Stanley Cup Final games

The Peterborough, Ontario, native has represented Canada in multiple international tournaments, including two Olympic Winter Games (2010 – gold; 2014 – gold), one World Cup of Hockey (2017 – gold), three International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s World Championships (2016 – gold; 2012; 2010), one IIHF Men’s World Junior Championships (2005 – gold) and one IIHF Men’s Under-18 World Junior Championship (2002).