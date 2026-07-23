LA Kings Summer Sale

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On Saturday, August 15, the LA Kings invite fans to come out to Toyota Sports Performance Center (555 N Nash St. El Segundo CA 90245) from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm to take part in family-friendly programming and fundraising in support of the Kings Care Foundation. During this time, fans can shop on sale items such as game-used memorabilia, pro-stock gear and other specialty apparel.

Want to access the sale early? Limited Priority Passes will be available for sale for $50, while supplies last!

Click **here** to purchase!

Once you're done shopping, check out the new Chel Chariot gaming trailer, play lawn games, eat and drink at Kings Cove or say hi to one of the many Kings personalities in attendance, including Daryl Evans, Mikey Alexander, Ice Crew, the Hockey Development Team and DJ Los. 

Join Kings fans as we all come back together for a fun-filled day supporting a great cause!

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