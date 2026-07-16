Inside The 2026-27 LA Kings Schedule!

Always a fun day to put games to paper.
The schedule this season will mark the return to 84 games around the NHL, the first time since the 1993-94 season. If you’d like to think about just how long that’s been, Dave Taylor played 33 games for the Kings that season. So yeah, it’s been a minute.
To adjust accordingly, we’ll see a couple of changes in terms of the formatting.
With the addition of the extra two games, there is no longer any disparity within the Pacific Division. Both extra games will be played within the division, which means I’ll be guaranteed two separate trips to Edmonton every single season. Party hats on. The Kings will now play four games against every team in the Pacific Division – two at home, two on the road. That accounts for 28 of the 84 games on the schedule. Eliminates the yearly guess at which teams the Kings will randomly see one less time, aka the humble request to keep two games in Vancouver on the calendar.
Against the Central Division, the Kings will play each team three times. The Kings will see four Central Division teams twice at home, once on the road and the inverse as well. This season, the Kings will visit Chicago, Colorado, Minnesota and Nashville twice, while hosting Dallas, St. Louis, Utah and Winnipeg twice each. I’ll take that trade off. In total, that brings the count of games up to 52 against teams from the Western Conference schedule, between the Pacific and Central Divisions.
The final 32 games will be played against teams from the Eastern Conference, with one game at home and one on the road against all 16 teams. Very consistent with what we’ve always seen. We’ll see Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin and at Crypto.com Arena once apiece and the Kings will lose their annual game in Buffalo as has become the case over the years.
It all gets underway for the Kings with a playoff rematch in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche. The Kings will open on the road against a team from the Western Conference for the first time since 2019, just the second road opener overall in that span. Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe are the only two players on the roster who played in that game, as the Kings scored five times in Edmonton but somehow did not win. Next up is the first game within the division, as the Kings visit San Jose to conclude their first week on the calendar.
Unlike last season, the Kings will play three divisional games in their first five on the schedule, including the first game of the season against the Edmonton Oilers on home ice. As always, the divisional schedule is slanted towards the final weeks of the season, with eight of the final 11 games played against Pacific Division opposition, but it is more balanced this year than in years past. Outside of October February, the Kings have at least three divisional games in every other month.
The Kings will take on Anaheim – featuring the $18 million-dollar man – in a home-and-home set around Thanksgiving, with an afternoon tilt at Honda Center on November 27, following by a rematch the following night at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings will also host the Ducks on March 1 before a late-season tilt in Anaheim on April 6, which could carry some real implications.
This year’s schedule also sees a return to more of a normal flow. There is no more r̶o̶o̶m̶ ̶o̶n̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶c̶a̶l̶e̶n̶d̶a̶r̶ ̶f̶o̶r̶ ̶l̶e̶n̶g̶t̶h̶y̶,̶ ̶i̶n̶-̶s̶e̶a̶s̶o̶n̶ ̶t̶r̶o̶p̶i̶c̶a̶l̶ ̶v̶a̶c̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶s̶ ̶ 4 Nations Faceoff and there is no break for the Winter Olympics. The Kings will get one eight-day break, beginning on January 31, but that’s about all there is on the schedule this season. It’s a long roadtrip heading into that break, with five games away from Los Angeles and a short, two-game trip coming out of the break in Dallas and St. Louis. The NHL All-Star Game will be hosted by the New York Islanders on February 6, at the end of that break, before the schedule resumes a couple of days later on February 8.
In terms of a few games to keep an eye on, I’ve certainly got December 30 versus Toronto on the calendar, as former Kings Head Coach Jim Hiller returns to Los Angeles on the visiting bench. Former Kings Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith returns with Edmonton on October 13. Former Kings forward Warren Foegele will play at Crypto.com Arena with Ottawa on October 29, while Andrei Kuzmenko returns on November 7 with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Cue the harmonicas.