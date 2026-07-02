5 Takeaways From Day 1 of Free Agency

Day one of free agency is in the books.
Lot more eventful than I was expecting. The Kings retained the services of forward Scott Laughton, got the services of forward Corey Perry back and added the services of six additional players to the organization, at varying levels. Overall, in my opinion, the Kings had a pretty good day, for a couple of reasons.
Reason number one being that the team is better today than it was two days ago. I don’t think you could say that on July 1, 2025. Reason number two is that in signing players the way the Kings did, there aren’t a ton of long-term roadblocks. Again, not I don’t think you could’ve said that 12 months ago. The Kings got better in a couple of different areas today and they did so with lower risk and higher reward. The philosophy this summer was to become a more offensive team and the Kings invested up front, without over-investing, if you will. The first day of free agency often leads to overpayments, both in terms of dollar figure and term. That was not the case today. The Kings found ways to make their team better while still holding the flexibility to make larger moves down the road. That was important and I don’t think you can really dispute that.
Sharing five takeaways from today’s moves below.
We Bought A Zuuuuu
Mats!
Has to be one of the better value signings of the day. Zuccarello’s contract comes with a base salary of just $1,000,000 and has a substantial games played bonus attached, which gives the Kings the flexibility of applying that number to either this or next season’s salary cap. In reality, this is a one-year contract for $6,000,000, but the bonus structure protects the Kings against an injury and provides rollover potential. If the Kings get tight to the cap this year, Zuccarello’s bonuses could roll over to next season, when the Kings should have a ton of financial flexibility.
Zuccarello nearly scored at a point-per-game clip last season with 54 points in 59 games played. He is a very clever and crafty offensive player, especially as a facilitator. The Kings wanted offense and Zuccarello provides it, both at 5-on-5 and on the power play.
“I think everybody knows that offense was something that we needed to address this offseason and that’s what Mats Zuccarello has done his entire career,” Holland said. “He’s provided offense. High hockey IQ, distributes the puck, creates scoring chances for his linemates.”
Holland sees Zuccarello’s style of play being similar to Artemi Panarin, in that both players distribute the puck first, playing almost like a center might, just operating from the wings. Neither player is a burner but neither player has ever been a burner. Hasn’t prevented productivity. A huge objective for the Kings was to improve on special teams this season and Holland pointed out that Zuccarello is “historically good” on the power play. Adding him into the group, along with a healthy Kevin Fiala, and the Kings feel they can deliver two strong scoring lines, with a third line capable of chipping in as well, while focusing on the defensive side of the puck as well.
Zuccarello said that the Kings made him feel “wanted” and he really seemed to vibe with the vision presented by Holland and Head Coach Peter Laviolette. He stressed several times the importance of feeling wanted and it was that element that led him to choose the Kings over other offers from around the NHL
Feeling The Value
So, how did the Kings land Zuccarello?